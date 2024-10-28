Pedro Langa appointed as Indigo Ag's new Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag today announced the appointment of Pedro Langa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, following a thorough recruitment process which began earlier this year.

Pedro Langa brings over two decades of finance experience to Indigo built across a variety of industries including food and agriculture. His key accomplishments include securing substantial funding for rapid business growth, leading successful mergers and acquisitions, and driving financial transformations that enhanced profitability in global markets.

Commenting on today's announcement, Dean Banks, Indigo Ag's CEO said: "The appointment of Pedro Langa is another big step forward in Indigo's development, path to profitability, and realization of the enormous potential of this company. He is a very experienced CFO with an outstanding record of accomplishment to help guide Indigo through our next phase of growth.

"Over the past couple of months, we have seen our company continue to grow from strength to strength in developing and delivering innovative biological products and sustainability solutions in agriculture, and forming new strategic partnerships, which are unlocking new, durable value for farmers, agribusinesses, corporations within and beyond the ag value chain, and the planet.

"I'm delighted to welcome Pedro to the company and executive leadership team and cannot wait to work with him to deliver for farmers, our partners, and investors, and build an exciting future for agriculture."

Pedro Langa said: "I am excited to join Indigo Ag as Chief Financial Officer and contribute to the company's financial strategy during this pivotal time of growth. Indigo's innovative approach to agriculture and sustainability presents a unique opportunity to align strong financial performance with purpose-driven initiatives. I look forward to leveraging my experience in scaling businesses, optimizing financial operations, and driving profitability to support Indigo's continued success and long-term impact."

About Pedro Langa

Pedro Langa is an experienced CFO with over 25 years in global leadership roles, specializing in advanced financial analysis, corporate finance, and strategic growth for major corporations like Alibaba and Alchemy Global Solutions. He has managed P&Ls exceeding $5B and led multiple IPOs. His expertise includes financial modeling for forecasting, valuation, mergers, acquisitions (M&A), and scenario analysis, along with global financial statement consolidation across multi-entity, multi-currency environments, compliant with IFRS and GAAP & CAS. He's skilled in debt and equity financing, liquidity management, and risk hedging strategies.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo Ag is the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture and biological solutions. Powered by science and technology, Indigo helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows.

The company's biotrinsic® natural microbial solutions help farmers maximize crop performance by empowering plants to combat environmental and biological stresses and improve nutrient access. Indigo's Sustainability solutions include its carbon and sustainable crop programs that enable farmers to choose how to best profit from their sustainable practices while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is the largest and fastest growing issuer of nature-based, registry issued agricultural soil carbon credits in the world, offering both high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale to help corporations reach their sustainability goals. The company's state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions.

Established in 2013 and operating in 14 countries around the world, Indigo Ag turns on-the-farm sustainable practice into value for farmers, agribusinesses, and corporations, creating a world with thriving farmers and environmentally prosperous companies.

SOURCE Indigo Ag