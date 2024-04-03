Pedro Lopes Appointed as Vice President for Marketing & Product Management in Polymers Organization

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, is pleased to announce Pedro Lopes's appointment to Vice President of Marketing and Product Management in its Polymers organization. This strategic move comes as part of Kraton's commitment to driving growth, excellence, and innovation within the organization.

Pedro Lopes - Kraton VP of Marketing & Product Management, Polymers

Pedro brings a wealth of strategic expertise and leadership to his new role. With a proven track record of guiding transformative initiatives and driving strategic growth, Pedro is poised to identify new opportunities and steer the Polymers division toward greater success.

In his new capacity, Pedro will leverage his extensive experience to drive strategic marketing initiatives, capitalize on emerging market trends, and strengthen Kraton's position as a leader in the Polymer organization. His appointment underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and driving growth in key business units.

"We are thrilled to appoint Pedro as Vice President for Marketing in our Polymers division," said Torsten Schmidt, President, Polymers at Kraton. "Pedro's strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our Polymers business, driving growth, and delivering value to our customers."

Pedro's transition to the Marketing VP role for Polymers reaffirms Kraton's dedication to cultivating top talent and empowering leaders to drive transformative change within the organization. His appointment reflects Kraton's continued commitment to excellence and growth in all aspects of its operations.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

