Pedro Santiago's new book La voz de Dios, llama que nunca se apaga, a heartwarming spiritual account that inspires the individual to discern God's voice in their lives

Pedro said this about his book: "God's voice is not always audible. Being the Almighty God, he has twenty thousand ways of communicating with human beings. I call that communication the deep voice of God. It means that when God looks for a way to communicate with the human being, it is a particular voice that God directs to his children. He has done it, he still does it, and He will do it for eternity because he will always communicate with his children from eternity. How much love he lavishes on us day after day. Businesses and so-called time make us forget that God is always looking for us to establish communication with you. Let us listen, let us be silent, and take a moment with God to listen to his voice.

La voz de Dios, llama que nunca se apaga is a response to a call from God that had been planted in my heart since I was a child. As an anecdote in the book puts it, 'Hope never dies.' That voice that never goes out will continue to insistently knock on the door of the human being so he opens and dines with him and him with Christ. Today, more than ever, we need that voice that is like a flame that never goes out."

Published by Page Publishing, Pedro Santiago's new book La voz de Dios, llama que nunca se apaga is an uplifting masterpiece that instills to people the importance of being contemplative and eager in faith to identify and heed the various ways God communicates with his people.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with the many revelations God uses to beckon his stewards for his purpose can purchase La voz de Dios, llama que nunca se apaga in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

