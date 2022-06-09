Pee-Yew!!! You Stink…and Your Cat Loves It! Newest Pet Product Found the Key to a Cat's Happiness: Their Owner's Scent

Kitty Comfort Spray is using pet parent's odor to treat cat anxiety

WARWICK, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret ingredient to making a cat happy - their owner's scent! Animal Science Labs, makers of K9 Comfort Spray, have launched their newest anxiety busting formula: Kitty Comfort Spray, which bottles a cat owner's actual scent molecules in a highly concentrated formula and blends it with therapeutic grade essential oils to create the ultimate calming solution.

To a cat, Kitty Comfort Spray smells like a room full of their favorite person. To collect the personalized scent and create their custom spray, the customer first receives a collection kit in the mail that contains everything needed to capture their scent molecules. Once completed, the collection kits are easily mailed back so the concentrated scent can be processed via Animal Science Labs patented Human Molecular Extraction (HME ®) method, resulting in a highly concentrated extract of the cat owner's scent molecules.

To humans, HME has no noticeable scent, but to cats it is like smelling a room full of hugs. Cats have up to 80 million scent receptors in their nose – 20 times more than humans. Their human's scent gives them familiarity and comfort. Many cat owners have asked why their cats enjoy laying in their dirty laundry? They do this because they find comfort and familiarity in the distinct body aromas they are inhaling, creating a relaxing state of mind.

Kitty Comfort Spray works best when used prior to any stressful event, or to help ease cats that suffer from anxiety due to:

Being Separated from Owner/Family

New Family Member or Pet

Illness or surgery

Improper Socialization

Rescue/Adopted

Traumatic Event

Researchers from the Human-Animal Interaction Lab at Oregon State University have reached the conclusion that cats actually prefer their human's scent to that of food, catnip and the smell of fellow cats.

"Anyone who has experienced their cats suffering from anxiety knows how helpless it feels," said Cameron Yellin-Falanga, Certified Holistic Aromatherapist and Co-Founder of Animal Science Labs, makers of Kitty Comfort Spray. "Being able to offer a product that helps transform anxiety can be life changing for the cats and brings great relief to their humans as well."

Kitty Comfort Spray is 100% natural and plant-based. Ingredients include therapeutic grade essential oils such as Lavender, Geranium, and Roman Chamomile.

Kitty Comfort Spray is available at Kittycomfortspray.com and soon Amazon.

About Kitty Comfort Spray

Kitty Comfort Spray is the ultimate solution to cat anxiety. Through their patented Human Molecular Extraction (HME®) method, pet parents can harness the magic of their concentrated scent and distribute it into the air for their cat(s). Kitty Comfort Spray is proven to help ease a cat's anxiety through their human's scent, even when not physically there.

About Animal Science Labs

Animal Science Labs is dedicated to creating products to help pet parents with cats and dogs that experience anxiety. Using scientifically proven technology, they are creating unique tools to help this growing epidemic. Founded in 2021 by Mother-Son duo Leslie Yellin and Cameron Yellin-Falanga, Animal Science Labs developed its inaugural brand, K9 Comfort Spray, as well as a full line of dog calming products that also contain HME®, all available at K9ComfortSpray.com and Amazon.com.

Every purchase includes a donation of dog and cat toys to shelters, fosters and rescue organizations.

To learn more, visit K9ComfortSpray.com .

