Peek Acquires ACME Ticketing and Connect&GO; Raises $70M to Double Down on AI for the Travel and Experiences Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peek , the operating system for experiences, today announced the acquisitions of ACME Ticketing and Connect&GO , cementing its position as the market leader powering the $330B experiences industry. The company also raised $70M in funding led by growth equity firm Springcoast Partners. Existing investors include WestCap, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Eric Schmidt and Kayak founder Paul English.

With the acquisitions of ACME and Connect&GO, Peek expands its reach to over 150 million consumers across museums, theme parks, tours and activities, and cultural attractions—the full spectrum of how people spend their leisure time. ACME brings deep expertise in ticketing infrastructure, memberships, and donations for iconic cultural institutions. Connect&GO adds powerful all-in-one attraction management, including RFID technology and on-site visitor tools for complex venues. Peek customers include the industry's largest and most sophisticated attractions, such as MoMA, Whitney Museum, Seattle Aquarium, Bryant Park, Looping Group & Museum of Ice Cream.

"Peek has demonstrated a masterclass in innovation and scale within the industry," says Dominic Gagnon, CEO of Connect&GO. "We're thrilled to join forces with Peek given our shared mission, and we will rapidly work to combine our knowledge and resources to deliver even stronger solutions for the attractions we serve."

The acquisitions also drew strong support from Peek's new and existing investors. "Peek offers the comprehensive tech stack this industry needs to keep pace with shifting consumer and workforce behavior," said Waqar Islam of Springcoast, who led the Series D funding. "With 40% of operators not utilizing online booking tools, we're still in the very early innings of empowering operators to thrive in a digital-first world. Peek's deep investment in core tech infrastructure, AI, and payments uniquely positions them to unlock the industry's full potential and serve as the operating system for experiences."

A New AI Era for Tech & Experiences

Peek's early investment in AI comes as the activities industry stands at a digitization inflection point. The company won Arival's 2024 Industry Innovation Award for Peek Copilot , its integrated AI platform, which has already delivered 5-20% revenue growth for operators through its Dynamic Pricing feature alone.

"Peek has built the best product in the experiences space," said Bill Shaughnessy, CEO of ACME. "Their end-to-end tooling helps merchants across every operational need, and their AI dramatically streamlines operations, from dynamic pricing to conversion optimization and beyond. Combining this with ACME's unparalleled ability to turn visitors into loyal members and donors, we're going to have a huge impact on the cultural institutions we serve."

The company also leverages AI agents to solve key industry challenges such as fraud detection and data analysis. "We have hundreds of AI agents working behind the scenes to save merchants thousands of hours on repetitive tasks," said Ruzwana Bashir, CEO of Peek. "We've built an AI-powered system that works 24/7, transforming how operators understand their customers and optimize their operations across every touchpoint."

"We're seeing more of our audience planning their outings through AI tools, video platforms, and influencers, especially across TikTok and Instagram," said Xiaoyi Chen, CEO of LuminoCity. "For merchants, this shift creates a real opportunity to build and own our direct demand rather than relying solely on third-party channels. Peek is the only partner we've seen that's proactively building the technology to support this future."

"Our mission at Peek has always been about empowering our customers to deliver extraordinary experiences. These acquisitions and new funding enable us to further accelerate our product innovation and deepen our support, ultimately helping operators grow their businesses," added Bashir. "We're committed to giving activities operators the tools they need to not just compete, but to lead, in today's rapidly evolving experiences economy."

