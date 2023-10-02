Peekaboo Gender Test Announces Groundbreaking Clinical Study Results: Accurate Fetal Sex Determination at Just 6 Weeks of Pregnancy

News provided by

DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC), a pioneer in prenatal DNA testing, is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in early gender determination for expectant parents. Based on the outcomes of a multicenter clinical trial, the  Peekaboo™ Early Gender DNA Test can now accurately reveal fetal sex as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy. This breakthrough empowers parents with the earliest gender insight available, revolutionizing the prenatal experience.

Peekaboo Click Early Gender DNA Test
Peekaboo Click Early Gender DNA Test

The clinical study, summarized in a white paper titled "Advancing Prenatal Gender Determination: The Peekaboo™ Clinical Study," involved 552 pregnant women ranging from 6 to 39 weeks gestation (median=7 weeks). The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the Peekaboo™ Early Gender DNA Test in accurately determining fetal sex at the earliest stages of pregnancy.

Maternal blood samples were collected from clinical sites across the U.S.A., and these samples were meticulously processed using the proprietary qPCR-based Peekaboo™ test to extract and analyze cell-free DNA. Of the 551 samples in which fetal sex could be determined, 546 (>99%) Peekaboo™ results were confirmed to align with the actual fetal sex.

Importantly, the clinical trial addressed a critical gap in early gender determination. At 6 weeks of gestation, a point when conventional methods such as ultrasound and many molecular tests are unable to accurately identify fetal sex, the Peekaboo™ Early Gender DNA Test demonstrated its exceptional precision. Traditionally, fetal sex is not determined until around 20 weeks via ultrasound.

The Peekaboo™ Early Gender DNA Test's accuracy at 6 weeks of pregnancy marks a significant milestone in prenatal testing, as DNA Diagnostics Centers continues to redefine possibilities in the fertility and pregnancy journey.

For more information, please visit www.peekaboogendertest.com.

Further information:
Christy Kaupinen, Vice President of Marketing, DNA Diagnostics Center
[email protected]
[email protected]

About DNA Diagnostics Center
DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) is a global leader in DNA testing and genetics and is committed to providing accurate and convenient DNA testing solutions. The company provides comprehensive consumer and legal DNA testing services for paternity and family relationships, fertility, lifestyle, veterinary, and forensics worldwide. DNA Diagnostics Center is part of the Eurofins network of companies.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 62,000 staff across a network of ca. 900 laboratories in 61 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

SOURCE DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

