Peekaboo Named One of the Most Innovative Launches in 2018 by Mintel

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the world's leading market intelligence agency released their report, A Year of Innovations in Ice Cream, 2018. Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream has been named one of the most innovative ice cream launches of the year. Designed for the everyday consumer who strives to live a balanced lifestyle, Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream sneaks all the health benefits of vegetables into everyone's favorite indulgent sweet treat. They've hidden health without compromising in taste by consciously coupling veggies with traditional ice cream flavors.

Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream- Mintel Most Innovative Ice Cream Launch of 2018 Jessica Levison, Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream Founder

Mintel reported, "Although Americans tend to stick to popular chocolate and vanilla flavors when buying ice cream, launching unique flavor combinations can disrupt purchasing habits, drive impulse buying and grow the category."

Jessica Levison, Founder of Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream, is also the owner of Miami's Serendipity Creamery, known for its unique and artisanal sorbet and ice cream combinations. A mother of picky eaters, Jessica was fed up with the 'eat your veggies' argument night after night. Determined to win the veggies war with her small children and armed with the knowledge of how to create delicious ice cream, Jessica began experimenting with hiding veggies in her kids' ice cream and perfected the consistency, taste and veggie pairing in each signature flavor. After receiving rave reviews from both kids and adults alike, Peekaboo was born.

"I look to Mintel for the latest in consumer market trends and am honored that Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream has been chosen as one the most innovative launches of the year," said Jessica Levison, Founder of Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream. "I am passionate about how we can sneak in nutritious additions to our everyday indulgences and look forward to sharing Peekaboo across the country."

Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream currently offers five tasty flavors with varying equivalents of veggies per 14-ounce container, including:

Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower, contains the equivalent of 10 cauliflower florets

Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini, contains the equivalent of 1.5 zucchinis

Strawberry with Hidden Carrots, contains the equivalent of 14 baby carrots

Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach, contains the equivalent of 2 cups raw spinach

Cotton Candy with Hidden Beets, contains the equivalent of 4 small beets

Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream is currently available for purchase online and in HEB retailers across Texas. For more information about Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream visit http://peekabooicecream.com/ .

