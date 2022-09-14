peel 3d shakes up the 3D scanning market with completely redesigned professional-grade 3D scanners

Discover new 3D scanning powerhouses with peel 3 and peel 3.CAD

LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- peel 3d, the developers of best-in-class professional-grade 3D scanners that offer superior value at unmatched price points, today announced the launch of peel 3 and peel 3.CAD—two new scanners that will elevate the 3D scanning experience for professional users across many different sectors without compromising affordability.

peel 3 and peel 3.CAD handle like a charm as they feature a revamped ergonomic design unlike any other on the market and an intuitive multi-function touchscreen interface. Industry-first haptic user communication through vibration simplifies generating high-quality 3D scans regardless of users' skill levels. Improved resolution and performance for more complex geometries, surfaces and colours provide additional versatility to 3D scan any type of object.

peel 3 comes with peel.OS, an easy-to-use data acquisition software to process, clean, align, improve and export 3D scanning data. The peel 3.CAD package, which combines peel 3 with peel.CAD reverse engineering software is designed for users aiming at transforming 3D scans into CAD-ready files.

"In addition to the boosted performance specs and innovative design of the new peel 3d scanners, the fact that each 3D scanner can be supported with integrated and powerful scan-to-CAD software is something the market has never seen before for this category of 3D measurement solutions," explained François Leclerc, Program Manager at peel 3d. "This clearly shows our commitment to democratizing the entire 3D scanning experience for users in many different fields."

Leclerc mentions that this new generation of peel 3d scanners can be leveraged for a myriad of applications, including: AR, VR and digital content, the automotive sector, product design, healthcare, MRO and engineering, education, and art and heritage preservation.

peel 3 is priced at USD $8490, while peel 3.CAD is offered for USD $11,990—fantastic price points for budget-conscious customers.

Designed and manufactured in Canada and powered by Creaform's industry-renowned 3D scanning technologies, peel 3d scanners are produced and calibrated with North American standards to ensure top-of-the-line durability, reliability and accuracy. This gives users peace of mind knowing that their 3D scanning investment will stand the test of time.

peel 3d customers can also opt for V.I.peel, an exclusive white-glove service and investment protection program, that includes free software updates, extended hardware repair coverage, and more. peel 3d has also redesigned a series of accessories to complement its new 3D scanners.

"peel 3 and peel 3.CAD are the culmination of feedback from our customers and well as the market needs we have observed over the past months," Leclerc explained. "The entire team at peel 3d believes that 3D scanning users, whether beginners or seasoned pros, should never have to compromise performance for price. Today's launch is proof of the value we bring to the table."

