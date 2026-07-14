Peepers and Christina Lauren Team Up for a Curated Collection of Eyewear Inspired by Romance

The New York Times bestselling author duo and the chic and affordable eyewear brand introduce a curation of readers and sunglasses in celebration of the publication of Christina Lauren's latest book, The Romance Revival.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peepers by PeeperSpecs is partnering with Christina Lauren, the New York Times bestselling romance author duo, to launch a curated collection of chic and affordable reading glasses and corrective sunglasses styled around the books' characters and aesthetic.

Christina Lauren Collection x Spotlight, Boho + Augusta Romance Revival x Jude + Boho

The Christina Lauren Reader Edit features Peepers styles handpicked by the romance powerhouse duo. Christina Lauren is the pen name of long-time writing partners and best friends, Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings. Together they have produced 21 New York Times bestselling novels. Their new book, "The Romance Revival," debuts in unison with the new Peepers x Christina Lauren collection.

Christina Lauren selected 10 of Peepers' frames that pair perfectly with the aura of the characters and zeitgeist of the settings in five of their novels including the bestselling novels, "The Paradise Problem," "Love and Other Words," "The Unhoneymooners," and "The True Love Experiment".

The fifth book in the Christina Lauren Reader Edit is "The Romance Revival," available July 14, in which a fateful accident erases a troubled marriage from memory, and love gets one extraordinary do-over.

The Peepers x Christina Lauren partnership is a natural readership-to-eyewear fit: Embracing the devoted fan who reads regularly, treats her reading nook as a personal ritual, and curates the objects she keeps close at hand.

"A great pair of glasses is the ultimate accessory: part personality, part plot twist," the authors shared. "And Peepers are perfect glasses for reading a romance novel — or starring in your own."

"We brought the same energy to this collection that we bring to our books: bold, playful, and impossible to put down," Christina Lauren said. "We couldn't be more excited to share our Peepers edit with you."

The Christina Lauren Reader Edit collection, by the book:

For "The Romance Revival" -- Warm, sunny styles for a hopeful, golden-hour read.

Jude – Square frames in amber tortoise with matte finish offset by refined chrome pins, to level up your look and embrace a smart and sophisticated feel.

Boho – These teal, round-frame sunglasses with solid smoke lenses let you embrace your inner hippie and creative soul.

For "The Paradise Problem" – Rosy and green styles for a lush, escapist read in paradise.

Spotlight – These chunky square, rose-colored frames with wire core temples are showstoppers worthy of their own fan club.

Deep Dive – Relaxed aviator-shaped, green frames with sculpted lines channels an easygoing, throwback vibe in these mirror-lens shades.

For "Love and Other Words" – Soft, nostalgic styles for the book you reread on purpose.

That's a Wrap – Classic round frames and wire core temples set the stage for a fun crystal blue with an expressive multicolor dip.

Clubhouse – The clean square shape and refined gold pins of the sun blush frames strike a crisp, classic balance in these amber-lens sunglasses.

For "The Unhoneymooners" – Bright, playful styles for a sunny, cannot-stop-laughing read.

Maise – Classic square shape with bright, translucent yellow fronts and colorful ombre temples make a bold statement.

Shasta – Prominent square Green Ombre Horn frames with smoke gradient lenses and striking gold corner pins, for daring dressers with a distinct eye.

For "The True Love Experiment" – Bold, romantic styles for your main-character moment.

Boho – These fuchsia, round-frame sunglasses with solid smoke lenses let you express your inner writer, painter, or just a creative soul.

Augusta – Smart rectangle frames in soft translucent purple with a coral iridescent colorblock illusion brings a hint of intrigue to any outfit.

The Sunglasses in the collection come in No Correction Polarized lenses and Corrective lenses (Reading, Bifocal, or Progressive). Polarized Peepers feature UV400 lenses that block up to 99.9 percent of the sun's harmful UVA/UVB rays.

The Readers lenses feature multiple enhancements – blue light filtering, dual-anti scratch coating and UV400 protection.

About Peepers: The fourth-generation, family-owned company is unique in crafting non-prescription eyewear that delivers the triple benefit of head-turning designs, superior-quality materials and wallet-loving prices. For 5 years in a row, and 9 overall, Peepers has earned a place on Oprah's Favorite Things. Peepers Readers, Progressives, Blue Light glasses and Sunglasses are carried at 4,500+ retailers across the U.S.

About Christina Lauren: Christina Lauren is the combined pen name of longtime writing partners and best friends Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, the New York Times, USA TODAY, and #1 internationally bestselling authors of the Beautiful and Wild Seasons series, Autoboyography, Love and Other Words, Roomies, Josh and Hazel's Guide to Not Dating, The Unhoneymooners, The Soulmate Equation, Something Wilder, The True Love Experiment, The Paradise Problem, and The Romance Revival. You can find them online at ChristinaLaurenBooks.com or @ChristinaLauren on Instagram.

Media contact: Courtney Parker at Great Scott

[email protected]

646-642-3589

SOURCE Peepers by PeeperSpecs