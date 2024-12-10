PEEPSFEST® 2024 RETURNS WITH ICONIC 400-POUND PEEPS® CHICK DROP

Take a 'Sneak-Peep' at New Easter 2025 Flavor Lineup & New Festival Activities



BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to ring in 2025, the sweetest New Year's Eve tradition is back and more exciting than ever: the 16th annual PEEPSFEST®! Hosted by Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest, this two day, family-friendly celebration takes place at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA on December 30th and 31st. Families from across the country are invited to celebrate with a full lineup of activities, entertainment and the iconic 400-pound PEEPS® Chick Drop to ring in the new year in the sweetest way possible!

This year's PEEPSFEST® is packed with excitement, offering a mix of new attractions and beloved traditions guaranteed to delight fans of all ages. Part of this standout experience includes another year of a "Sneak-PEEP" tasting, where festivalgoers can get an exclusive first taste of one brand-new PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor set to launch ahead of Easter 2025. Young visitors can also embark on a new adventure this year with their very own PEEPSFEST® Passport, which will allow them to unlock special goodies and memories as they explore interactive stations throughout the event.

"PEEPSFEST® has grown into such a beloved tradition, and it's incredible to see families coming back year after year," said Courtney Angle, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Just Born Quality Confections. "We've packed the festival with even more opportunities for families to make memories and enjoy the fun. We're especially excited to offer a first look at one of our newest PEEPS® Marshmallow flavors, and we know it will be a crowd favorite this Easter!"

In addition to the outdoor fun, the festival will feature an expanded indoor space brimming with creative activities for the whole family. Kids can craft their own keepsakes at the PBS39 x PEEPFEST® Friendship Bracelet Creation station and learn how to whip up delicious Marshmallow creations with a demo at PEEPS® IN THE KITCHEN® with PBS39. For those wanting to add a little fashion flair to their celebration, limited-edition PEEPSFEST® visors will be available with a suggested donation to ArtsQuest to support their tuition-based programming for youths all year long! To ensure an inclusive experience for everyone, the festival will also offer a sensory-friendly room where guests can relax and unwind in a quieter, comfortable space. Dedicated to providing inclusive family fun for all, the event will also feature live music and entertainment, a fun-filled ice-skating rink, an opportunity to be photographed with the PEEPS® Chick Mascot and the PEEPSMOBILE®, games and more!

Weighing in at 400-pounds and reaching a height of four feet, nine inches tall, the larger-than-life Yellow PEEPS® Chick will make its descent to mark the countdown to the new year. The PEEPS® Chick Drop will take place on both Dec. 30 and 31 at 5:35 p.m., serving as the grand finale and spotlight of the day's festivities celebrating the joy and excitement of the PEEPS® Brand at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA.

For more information on PEEPSFEST® and ways to get involved in this annual celebration, visit www.steelstacks.org/peepsfest.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections