PEEPSFEST® 2025 Brings Sweet New Year's Eve Traditions Back to Bethlehem

Ring in the New Year with family fun, live entertainment, and the iconic 400-Pound PEEPS® Chick Drop

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sweetest countdown of the year is back! The 17th annual PEEPSFEST®, hosted by Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest, returns to SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA on December 30th and 31st. Families can kick off the New Year with a celebration full of sweet fun, family activities and the famous PEEPS® Chick Drop that caps off the celebration.

This year's celebration will be packed with fan-favorite attractions, exciting new activities and plenty of sweet surprises for guests of all ages. From fun crafts and giveaways to live entertainment and interactive experiences, PEEPSFEST® 2025 is set to make this New Year's celebration the most memorable one yet. Guests 12 and under will receive a complimentary PEEPSFEST® tote upon entry, perfect for collecting memories throughout the day. To add to the fun, festivalgoers will also get a "sneak-Peeps" of one brand-new PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor, set to debut for Easter 2026, adding an extra touch of excitement to the festivities.

"PEEPSFEST® is such a special way to close out the year together," said Courtney Angle, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Just Born Quality Confections. "From the giant PEEPS® Chick Drop to all the sweet activities throughout the festival, the event truly captures the fun and creativity that make the PEEPS® Brand so loved. We're especially excited to give fans a first look at what's coming next for 2026."

This year's event will also feature a PBS39 Experience at PEEPSFEST® designed to offer creative, educational and inclusive fun for families of all ages. Guests can enjoy The Sensory-Friendly Space at PBS, presented by Good Shepherd Rehabilitation for those seeking a calm and comfortable environment, as well as the PBS39 x PEEPSFEST® Friendship Bracelet Creation Station, where kids can craft colorful keepsakes to take home. The PEEPS® Diorama Contest Winners Display will showcase standout community creations, while a dedicated Wellness Room will provide a comfortable space for nursing mothers. Families can also explore PEEPS® IN THE KITCHEN® with PBS39 and Chef Julie of Levy Restaurants, featuring live demos and sweet recipe inspiration, catch character activations on the outdoor stage, and take part in a variety of interactive activities designed to make the PBS39 Experience a highlight of the weekend.

Standing four feet, nine inches tall and weighing an impressive 400 pounds, the larger-than-life PEEPS® Chick will once again take center stage as it drops to ring in the New Year. The famous PEEPS® Chick Drop will light up SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA, on both December 30 and 31 at 5:35 p.m., serving as the sweet grand finale to each day's festivities, complete with a dazzling fireworks display.





For more information on PEEPSFEST® and ways to get involved in this annual celebration, head to artsquest.org/peepsfest.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer whose purpose is to create joyful moments and stronger communities. We do this by following our highest ideals to: Take care of each other, do the right thing, and give forward. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections