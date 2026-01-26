Peer AI Appoints David Florez as Vice President of Sales

Company adds executive sales leader as its customer base grows and

more companies move from AI pilots to production across their regulatory workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer AI , a leading agentic AI platform for life sciences regulatory documentation, today announced the appointment of David Florez as vice president of sales. Florez will lead go-to-market strategy, drive adoption of AI for regulatory intelligence, and focus on building deeper customer relationships to ensure successful change management as life sciences organizations transform document-intensive regulatory workflows.

Peer AI appointed David Florez as vice president of sales to lead go-to-market strategy and drive adoption of AI for regulatory intelligence.

The appointment comes at a critical inflection point in the industry. Life sciences companies are quickly moving from AI pilots to scale production across their organizations. Research and development teams are increasingly adopting purpose-built AI that delivers measurable results in critical workflows. With growing demand in regulatory writing and the complexity of deploying transformational technology in highly regulated environments, Peer AI continues to put the team and leadership in place to help customers navigate this shift.

"AI implementation requires world-class technology and governance, validation, change management, and organizational alignment to drive change," said Anita Modi , CEO and co-founder of Peer AI. "David has deep life sciences expertise and proven go-to-market success helping customers navigate transitions during major waves of technology innovation. As more companies embrace the shift to an intelligent regulatory workflow, David's experience will be instrumental in driving customer success and helping Peer AI enter its next phase of growth."

Florez previously spent six years at Veeva Systems in a senior sales position, partnering with pharma and biotech leaders to implement cloud solutions across clinical, regulatory, and quality. His track record scaling adoption of mission-critical technology in highly-regulated industries will help accelerate Peer AI's go-to-market execution and expansion.

"Being a true partner means being where the industry is headed," said David Florez , vice president of sales at Peer AI. "I've seen companies struggle with the same documentation bottlenecks, even with the world's best content and data management systems. Regulatory documentation slows drug development down. It's an area ripe for change and Peer AI is leading the way. I'm committed to helping the industry experience the value of agentic AI and move to a new frontier in how this critical work gets done."

The Peer AI platform deploys purpose-built, domain-specific AI agents combined with an intuitive AI-powered user interface that allows medical writers to apply their subject matter expertise at critical control points during documentation workflows. Top 20 pharmas and emerging biotechs are saving thousands of hours and improving quality of regulatory documents across pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory affairs, and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC).

Meet Florez and the Peer AI team at the upcoming DIA Regulatory Submissions, Information, and Document Management (RSIDM) Forum , Feb. 2-4, 2026, to hear how AI can modernize regulatory workflows. Stop by the booth for a live demo and book a meeting here . For more information about Peer AI, visit getpeer.ai .

About Peer AI

Peer AI transforms regulatory documentation for life sciences companies through specialized AI agents that reduce drafting time. The agentic AI platform automates document creation across protocols, clinical study reports (CSR), narratives, investigational new drug (IND) applications, investigator's brochures (IBs), and plain language summaries, while medical writers maintain oversight and control. Peer AI serves pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations worldwide. The company is backed by top investors and led by industry veterans with decades of experience in AI and life sciences. For more information, visit getpeer.ai .

Media Contact:

Roger That Communications for Peer AI

Roger Villareal

[email protected]

SOURCE Peer TechBio Inc.