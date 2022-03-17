PEER INC. ANNOUNCES MAIN NETWORK LAUNCH OF THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN DEDICATED TO BUILDING THE METAVERSE

Peer's blockchain will be the world's first distributed ledger designed specifically to support Web3 and the metaverse. Tweet this

Peer's patent-pending multi-blockchain implementation is expected to reach speeds of millions of transactions per second through dynamic horizontal and vertical scaling. Aside from its incredible speed, Peer's blockchain uses Nominated Proof-of-Stake to deliver scalability and cross-chain compatibility with a sustainable footprint. Developers will soon be able to build decentralized applications on top of Peer using Rust, an open-source systems programming language designed for outstanding concurrency, speed, performance, and reliability.

Tony Tran, Peer's Founder and CEO said, "At present, there is no coherent vision of the metaverse, and no foundational technology framework exists to enable its construction. We are building that framework now."

Tran envisions the metaverse as a three-dimensional fabric that connects the digital world and the physical world to create a powerful and vast global digital experience that's much larger than the web today. This fabric, which he calls the Orthogonal Fabric, will be driven by blockchain applications and accessed through the new software and hardware user interfaces that Peer will be launching soon. "Peer is making it possible for the world to become a super user interface," said Tran. "Technology is about to change faster than anyone can predict and bigger than anyone can imagine."

The Peer blockchain was deployed on February 22, 2022, with a pre-mined total supply of 2.1 billion Peers and uses the ticker symbol $PMC. The coins will serve as a utility, store of value, and unit of exchange in the metaverse.

About Peer Inc.

Peer is a metaverse technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, software and blockchain services. Peer's mission is to enable mass adoption of the metaverse and to advance humankind by developing innovative hardware, software, and services for a decentralized world.



