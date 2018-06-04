Peer Mountain Joins the Largest Open-Source Blockchain Initiative, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA has a number of members in a variety of industries all over the globe. Well established business' such as BBVA, Mastercard, Microsoft, ING, Shell and UBS all work with the EEA to see how the benefits of blockchain and Ethereum can help them as a business. These traditional industries, combined with new age blockchain based business' like Monaco, Bancor, Consensys, DASH and ZCash will help the EEA to further develop the benefits of blockchain in the workplace.

As a member of the EEA, Peer Mountain will work with industry leaders in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures.

"Membership in the EEA will help boost development of our enterprise-ready cross-chain protocol that connects SSID holders with businesses, enabling scalable blockchain commerce," says Peer Mountain CEO and Founder Jed Grant. "We look forward to contributing the the EEA's collective expertise. Working closely with our fellow alliance members, we hope to accelerate enterprise-level adoption of blockchain technology and enable our clients to deliver innovative solutions to their customers."

The EEA's industry-focused, member-driven working groups are each tasked with creating and delivering specific advancements to the development and use of Ethereum-based technologies. With a vast number of members in varying sectors and industries, the EEA's work will help businesses to understand, how the adoption of blockchain can benefit them.

Peer Mountain's membership announcement sees them join a host of well respected and innovative business', furthering the development of blockchain in order to see it implemented into the everyday world.

About Peer Mountain

Peer Mountain is the cross-blockchain protocol that connects self-sovereign ID holders with businesses, enabling commerce at scale. It is the only decentralized identity network that provides businesses with instant cost-effective regulatory compliance, puts people in control of their protected personal information, and pays ID verifiers for their trustworthiness. Peer Mountain is working with a major Swiss financial institution to develop its platform, which it will roll out to 12 million Swiss and German end users by the end of 2019. For more information, please join the discussion in the Peer Mountain Telegram group.

About Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. Formed earlier this year, the EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups.

