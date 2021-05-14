Peer Organization Launches National Conference for Borderline Personality Disorder

"BPD is the most stigmatized mental illness. I am so excited to be part of this ground-breaking conference." Tweet this

Now more than ever, people affected by mental health disorders like BPD need hope. Up to 70% of those diagnosed with BPD experience suicidal thoughts, and COVID-19 has made it even harder to access care and resources.

"BPD is among the most stigmatized of mental illnesses. I am so excited to be part of the ground-breaking conference with others from around the country to change attitudes and promote recovery." - Sara Rosenberg, Emotions Matter

WHAT: Virtual Conference for Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

BPDFest21: From Stigma to Strength: Understanding BPD from Diverse Perspectives

WHO: Emotions Matters, Inc.

WHERE: https://www.accelevents.com/e/EmotionsMatterBPDFest2021

WHEN: May 14-16, 2021

People with lived experience of BPD will present and participate in panel discussions alongside professionals to increase dialogue about BPD. This groundbreaking event will include:

Prominent speakers and attendees from across the nation.

Theater, music, art, and poetry workshops.

Access to BPD resources, exhibitors, and community chats.

Emotions Matters Mission Statement: To connect and empower those impacted by Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) to raise awareness about BPD and advocate for better mental health care. Its vision is for every person with BPD to have access to treatment and resources to achieve a meaningful recovery.

About Emotions Matter

Emotions Matter Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 2015 by a network of families and individuals affected united around a mission to improve social connection, awareness and health care systems for those with BPD. Emotions Matter hosts peer support and educational programs in the community for people impacted by BPD.

Paula Tusiani-Eng, LMSW, M.Div.

Executive Director, Emotions Matter

https://emotionsmatterbpd.org/

[email protected]

