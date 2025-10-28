Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Effectiveness and Equity of Virtual Psychotherapy Delivered Through TimelyCare

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of American College Health provides the first large-scale evidence that virtual psychotherapy delivered through TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, significantly improves college students' mental health outcomes across a racially and ethnically diverse population.

After three or more TimelyCare virtual psychotherapy sessions, 76% of students achieved reliable improvement or remission in symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. The Journal of American College Health is a bimonthly, peer-reviewed public health journal focused on college health.

Researchers analyzed outcomes from 7,064 students at 270 U.S. colleges and universities who engaged in evidence-based virtual therapy sessions through TimelyCare between July 2023 and January 2025. After three or more sessions, 76% of students achieved reliable improvement or remission in symptoms of anxiety and/or depression, as measured by the GAD-7 and PHQ-9 clinical scales.

These findings broadly align with recent industry and community-based reports, which cite reliable improvement or remission rates ranging from 60% to 80%, depending on the specific company, service, and outcome definition.

TimelyCare researchers found equitable outcomes across racial and ethnic groups, with Black students demonstrating slightly higher odds of improvement and remission for depression compared to white peers.

"This study affirms that virtual therapy through TimelyCare is both effective and equitable," said Dorothy Loren, PhD, Director of Clinical Research at TimelyCare and lead author on the paper. "Overall, we observed meaningful symptom improvement, including across diverse racial and ethnic groups, an especially encouraging sign for the future of accessible campus mental health care."

"High-quality care isn't bound by walls or office hours. When we combine evidence-based care with ease of access, students can get help that fits their lives, and that's when real progress happens," added Bob Booth, MD, Chief Care Officer, TimelyCare.

Key findings

After ≥3 sessions of virtual therapy through TimelyCare, we found positive outcomes across all examined racial/ethnic groups and gender identities.



67% of all students achieved reliable improvement in anxiety or depression.



67% of all students achieved remission.



76% of all students achieved reliable improvement or remission.

As we looked at outcomes across different student groups, we found that some students who have been traditionally underrepresented in therapy experience especially strong results.



Black students had 23–29% higher odds of reliable improvement and remission for depression, as compared to the reference group, white students.



Male students had 34-42% higher odds of reliable improvement and remission for both anxiety and depression as compared to the reference group, female students.



Why it matters

With demand for mental health support at record highs, colleges are partnering with virtual care providers to expand access and reduce wait times. This research demonstrates that TimelyCare's evidence-based psychotherapy delivered by licensed clinicians in all 50 states produces real, measurable improvements for students nationwide.

About the study

Title: Examining the Effectiveness and Equity of Fully Virtual Therapy for College Students





Authors: Dorothy M. Loren, Tracy Reuter, Alyssa Palko, Nassim Bickham, Kelly V. Klein, Robert Booth





Affiliations: TimelyCare; American University





Publication: Journal of American College Health (2025)





(2025) N = 7,064 college students (ages 18–29) from 270 institutions, including community colleges, private, and public universities.





DOI: 10.1080/07448481.2025.2563025





IRB: BRANY IRB, Study ID 25-12-072-1665 (Exempt)

