Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates High Patient Satisfaction with Propeller Health's Digital Medicines for Asthma

Although digital health interventions are increasingly recognized as effective in improving health outcomes, few studies have assessed the patient's experience and perception of value. The study also found that 93 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the reports from Propeller detailing when, where, and why they might be experiencing asthma symptoms. 72 percent of respondents reported interest in continuing to use the Propeller system beyond the trial, which took place from 2012 to 2014 at Dignity Health.

Propeller's FDA-cleared digital medicines for asthma consist of one or more sensors that attach directly to a patient's inhaler(s), and sync with a companion mobile app. As patients use their medications throughout the day to prevent or treat their asthma symptoms, the Propeller system automatically tracks medication usage and learns about the patient's disease. Propeller sends medication reminders and reports on when, where and why a patient might be experiencing symptoms based on their use of rescue medications. Patients can share data with their physician or care team, creating a better understanding of the patient's disease that helps to adjust medications and achieve better control.

"I was never sure how often I used my rescue inhaler. When my doctor asked, I could not give him an accurate response, and now I can," reported one study participant.

"The study adds valuable insights into how patients experience and perceive digital health interventions for asthma," said Meredith Barrett, VP of Research at Propeller Health and co-author of the study. "It also demonstrates the value of listening to user feedback, continuing to improve digital health interventions and ensuring the meaningful and enduring impact on patient outcomes."

The Propeller platform is used by more than 25,000 patients and physicians in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and has demonstrated significant positive health outcomes.

"I have used Propeller for more than five years now in my clinical practice, and it has changed how I care for my patients," said Dr. Rajan Merchant, a specialist in allergy, asthma and immunology medicine with Dignity Health and lead author of the study. "It allows me to have real conversations with my patients, tailor their therapy, and focus on the patients that need the most attention. It makes me and our clinic staff more effective at and satisfied with our jobs, which results in more satisfied patients."

A full list of Propeller Health's peer-reviewed research is available here.

About Propeller Health

Propeller Health is a leading digital therapeutics company dedicated to the development and commercialization of measurably better medicines. Propeller creates products to more effectively treat disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients across a range of therapeutic areas through connectivity, analytics, and companion digital experiences. The Propeller platform is used by patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peer-reviewed-study-demonstrates-high-patient-satisfaction-with-propeller-healths-digital-medicines-for-asthma-300659519.html

SOURCE Propeller Health

Related Links

http://propellerhealth.com

