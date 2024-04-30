Peer-to-Peer Lending Market size is set to grow by USD 381.28 billion from 2023-2027, reduced operational costs of P2P lending vendors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peer-to-peer lending market size is estimated to grow by USD 381.28 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.96% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market 2023-2027

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 381.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Australia, and UK Key companies profiled AS Mintos Marketplace, Bondora Capital OU, Bridge Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Enova International Inc., Fairassets Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Funding Circle Holdings plc, Innofin Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kiva Microfunds, Lendbox, LendingClub Corp., Lendingkart Finance Ltd., LendingTree LLC, Metro Bank Plc, Prosper Funding LLC, Zopa Bank Ltd., and Avant LLC

Market Driver

P2P lending companies don't need big offices like banks. They save on rent and staff costs. You can easily find info about their loans online. They make money by charging borrowers and taking fees from repayments. Because they don't have branches, they save a lot on rent. This makes running a P2P lending business cheap. They give investors good profits and borrowers low interest rates. This makes them stand out and will grow the P2P lending market.

Market Challenges

In digital P2P lending, the risk of data theft is high because customer financial info is exposed. If security is breached, investors could lose money, and the platform's reputation could suffer. To counter this, P2P platforms need robust security measures. Another worry is fraud : borrowers might lie about finances, causing losses for investors. Platforms should verify borrowers' identities and financial info thoroughly. Investors must watch for scams and protect themselves. These risks could slow the global P2P lending market's growth.

Segment Overview

This peer-to-peer lending market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Business Segment 1.1 Traditional lending 1.2 Marketplace lending End-user 2.1 Individual consumer 2.2 Small businesses 2.3 Large businesses 2.4 Real estate Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Traditional lending- Traditional lending, the backbone of small and medium business financing, is set to dominate market growth in the coming years. This tried-and-true method involves lending platforms handling transactions and debt collection. Its popularity stems from clear benefits: top-notch loan quality, high transparency, and straightforward processes. Valued at USD 32.04 billion in 2017, this segment saw consistent growth until 2021.

P2P lending is thriving due to rising demand for borrowing options. Whether for personal or business needs, people seek loans to cover emergencies and manage expenses. This demand for transparent lending drives the expansion of traditional lending models, spurring market growth. As individuals and businesses continue to seek reliable financial solutions, traditional lending remains a cornerstone, expected to fuel market expansion in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market, internet penetration plays a pivotal role in expanding investor appetite for consumer loans. Loan origination platforms facilitate risk management and loan approvals based on borrower creditworthiness, interest rates, and repayment terms.

Emerging markets witness exponential growth in P2P lending, with both established players and emerging startups offering loan products for debt consolidation, medical expenses, and more. Platform fraud is a concern, necessitating robust regulatory compliance and borrower/lender trust.

Secure transactions and consumer behavior analysis are essential components of successful business models in this non-traditional lending space. Education initiatives are crucial to fostering understanding and trust in P2P lending.

Market Research Overview

Peer-to-Peer lending is a consumer-driven financial marketplace where borrowers can directly access funds from investors. This innovative platform allows for the bypassing of traditional financial intermediaries, resulting in potentially lower interest rates for borrowers and higher returns for investors.

Consumer loans, business loans, and even real estate investments can be facilitated through these marketplaces. Regulatory compliance is crucial in this industry, ensuring creditor protection and maintaining trust between parties.

The use of technology enables efficient processing and management of transactions, making Peer-to-Peer lending a convenient and accessible alternative to traditional financing methods.

