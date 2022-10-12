Peer-to-Peer Lending Market to Gain Value of $ 1.14 Trillion by 2031, TMR Report

The global peer-to-peer lending market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.3% during 2022-2031

Surge in the regulatory as well as governmental support for peer-to-peer lending is leading to notable sales growth in the market

Rising use of peer-to-peer lending apps by retail investors from Asia Pacific is bolstering the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peer-to-peer lending market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 1.14 Trn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the peer to peer lending market forecast states that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

The government authorities of developing nations are promoting several peer-to-peer lending platforms by offering suitable and specific framework with an ability to protect peer-to-peer lending providers from potential risks as well as support the industry, notes a TMR analysis that delivers important insights on the peer to peer lending market share.

The Financial Conduct Authority of the U.K. has executed regulations for the peer-to-peer financing industry that can help in addressing the risks and other typical features associated to the industry. This aside, the Government of France is also providing notable support to the peer-to-peer investing industry by creating a comprehensive website that offers a directory of prominent projects pertaining to online peer-to-peer lending. Moreover, the website also offers data on key industry activities as well as back-office support.

The peer-to-peer lending market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain leading position during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is ascribed to rising use of peer-to-peer lending apps by retail investors owing to their higher returns as opposed to conventional financial institutions, state analysts at TMR.

Major peer to peer lending companies are focusing on their business expansions by using varied strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, players are launching technologically advanced products in order to expand their product portfolios, states a TMR study that sheds light on the best peer to peer lending for investors. Such factors are anticipated to help in the overall market growth, note analysts at TMR.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market: Key Findings

The popularity of peer-to-peer investing solutions is being rising among borrowers and investors globally as they offer easy loans and extra credit to medium and small sized businesses. These solutions make money lending well-organized in comparison with traditional digital lending platforms and financial organizations. Moreover, peer-to-peer investing helps in saving operational costs using online platforms. Hence, rising adoption of peer-to-peer borrowing due to these benefits is creating profitable prospects in the global peer-to-peer lending market, note analysts at TMR.

The global peer-to-peer business loan market is expected to gain notable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to different advantages of peer-to-peer lending such as transparency in lending, swift growth of medium and small businesses, improved interest rates, and lower market risks. This aside, the analysts at TMR note that the adoption of peer-to-peer lending is expected increase in the near future with the growth of varied economies, with easy credit availability.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market: Growth Boosters

The adoption of peer-to-peer lending solutions is being rising owing to their features such as better interest rates and easy access to loans, states a TMR analysis

Rising regulatory and governmental support for peer-to-peer lending is expected to create sizable expansion prospects in the market

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Funding Circle Limited

Estateguru

LendingTree, LLC

Kabbage Inc.

Lendbox

Lendwise

Peerform

Max Crowdfund B.V.

PYT FUNDS

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

Rendity GmbH

RateSetter

Upstart Network Inc.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation

Type

Personal Loan



Business Loan

End-user

Consumer



Small Business



Student



Real Estate

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

