Peer-to-Peer Ridesharing Platform, HyreCar Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

HyreCar is a peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace that allows anyone to rent their idle cars to on-demand drivers active on major ridesharing platforms like Uber and Lyft.

HyreCar actively operates in 34 states plus Washington, D.C. The peer-to-peer platform was created to leverage technology and establish a presence in automotive asset sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps both parties come together– one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.

