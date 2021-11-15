Peerage Realty Partners, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty Expand Footprint Into New York State Through Acquisition of Select Sotheby's International Realty and Gary DiMauro Real Estate

Peerage Realty Partners strengthens its presence in the premium markets of upstate New York and the Hudson Valley. This is Peerage Realty's fifth partnership with Sotheby's International Realty.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peerage Realty Partners Inc. ("Peerage Realty") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership on behalf of its partner, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty with Select Sotheby's International Realty and Gary DiMauro Real Estate Inc. This transaction will expand the company's market presence into the mid-Hudson Valley Region and Upstate New York. This is Peerage Realty's fifth partnership with Sotheby's International Realty.

This new partnership will significantly enhance Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty's position as a leading player in the premium residential real estate market throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and now Upstate New York, positioning it for further growth and future partnership investments.

As result of this transaction, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, with which Peerage Realty partnered in July 2021, will now have over 303 agents, 48 employees in 23 offices across Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The firm's sales are projected to exceed US$2.0 billion (C$2.5 billion) in residential real estate in 2021.

The combined company will continue to be led by CEO and Partner Alan DiStasio and President and Partner Laurie Mecier-Brochu. Dan Collins and Lou Izzo from Select Sotheby's International Realty and Gary DiMauro from Gary DiMauro Real Estate will continue with the company as EVPs, VPs, Partners, and Brokers. Andrea Demoracski from Select Sotheby's International Realty will serve as EVP, Regional Manager for the Upstate New York region.

Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners, commented, "We are pleased to support such a strategic partnership on behalf of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, expanding its offerings across the region. We are thrilled to welcome the Select and DiMauro teams to the Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty family. The combined company is even better positioned to dominate its market, extending the Sotheby's International Realty brand, offering new and existing clients with a luxury experience and the highest standard of service."

Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty CEO Alan DiStasio said: "We are proud to be partnering with Select Sotheby's International Realty and Gary DiMauro Real Estate. All three companies share many of the same values. This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to reach the desirable buyer origination markets of Greater Metro NY, providing even greater exposure for our listing clients and marketing reach for our associates."

President Laurie Mecier-Brochu added: "All three companies specialize in lake and ski resort homes, country properties, and equestrian estates. It was natural for us to come together under the Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty banner. We are truly excited about the possibilities provided by these partnerships and the support of Peerage Realty Partners."

Dan Collins and President Lou Izzo of Select Sotheby's International Realty said: "Creating our partnership with Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty is a perfect way for us to continue and expand on our commitment to providing our agents, employees, and clients with the finest tools and leadership in real estate."

Gary DiMauro from Gary DiMauro Real Estate noted: "We're very excited to join forces with Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Their experienced team and expanded tools and exposure allow our agents to provide even better service to our clients and customers.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty offers residential real estate services throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, focusing on providing the highest level of service, innovative marketing, and best performance throughout its markets.

Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty's Vermont and New Hampshire roots run deep. As a company it is both homegrown and historied and committed to investing in the communities and people it serves. Many associates are second, third, and even fourth-generation natives. They play where they live, making them the experts on regional lakefront properties, mountain retreats, ski houses, farmland and land development, equine estates, private neighborhoods, city homes, and more.

To Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, New England is more than a place — it's a way of living, of enjoying life thoroughly. Whether a native to Vermont or New Hampshire or a longstanding transplant, these stories begin with a love of the places they live and the passion for sharing that dream and intimate knowledge with others.

While Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty's markets are local, its reach is global as part of Sotheby's International Realty®. As a premier brand, Sotheby's International Realty® is an exclusive gateway to the best and brightest in real estate worldwide, including an innovative marketing platform that showcases listings to qualified buyers both around the corner and around the globe.

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to sell over US$26 billion (C$33 billion) in 2021 through its partner firms. It has over 3,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 169 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies has approximately 3,000 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$8 billion (C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

ABOUT SELECT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Select Sotheby's International Realty offers exemplary service to real estate buyers and sellers in the Upstate New York area, with a specialized focus on unique and distinctive properties. Our real estate brokers and agents are locals with in-depth knowledge of the Upstate New York real estate market and the surrounding real estate markets of Lake George, The Catskill Mountains, Lake Placid, Saratoga, and Central New York. Select Sotheby's International Realty's clients should expect personal attention and extraordinary marketing from the most knowledgeable agents in the Upstate New York area. Servicing a broad geographic area from the Catskills north to the Canadian border and Vermont west past the Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands. We specialize in Saratoga Springs Real Estate, Catskills Real Estate, Lake Placid Real Estate, Lake George Real Estate, Central New York real estate, and many other local communities.

ABOUT GARY DIMAURO REAL ESTATE

Established in 1993, Gary DiMauro Real Estate has grown into the premier boutique real estate agency in New York's Mid-Hudson Valley with five offices serving Dutchess, Columbia, Greene, and Ulster counties. They specialize in the most stylish & interesting antique country homes, fabulous modern architecture, and historic townhouses.

SOURCE Peerage Realty Partners Inc.

Related Links

www.peeragerealty.com

