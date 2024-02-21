Peerceptiv Collaborates with CFA Institute to Bring Peer-to-Peer Assessment to Climate Certificate

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerceptiv, a leading provider of peer assessment solutions, is pleased to collaborate with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals and a globally recognized leader in investment education, to deliver peer-to-peer assessment to participants undertaking the newly launched CFA Institute Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CFA Institute to bring a peer-led assessment process to their Climate Certificate," says Dr. Owen Brittan, VP of Partnership Development at Peerceptiv. "Peerceptiv enables large-scale courses to perform authentic peer-to-peer assessments of real-world activities. By leveraging peer assessment, learners gain valuable insights from their peers and develop critical skills in providing constructive feedback, essential for success in the finance industry."

The Climate Certificate is a cohort-based learning experience that emphasizes community interaction and networking. Through the collaboration course participants can apply their learnings to real-world scenarios and benefit from peer reviews to further enrich the learning experience. This introduces participants to diverse perspectives and offers participants the opportunity to further refine their ideas.

The CFA Institute Climate Risk, Valuation, and Investing Certificate launches later this month.

About Peerceptiv

Over a decade of research backs the validity and reliability of Peerceptiv peer assessment. Started as a research project from the University of Pittsburgh Learning Research and Development Center, Peerceptiv now facilitates high-quality, active learning for universities and professional development programs all over the world. Peerceptiv uses AI to scale instructional resources, enabling more effective collaborative learning and research for schools, institutions, and organizations across North America and around the world. Learn more about Peerceptiv at www.peerceptiv.com.

