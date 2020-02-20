Peerfit and BurnAlong Team Up To Combat the Growing Loneliness Epidemic

BurnAlong started in 2016 out of a desire to bring people, wherever they are, the fitness and wellness programming and the social motivation and support they need to live a healthy life. With hundreds of instructors across forty-five different categories, including "Fit over 50" and chronic conditions like diabetes, stress, and insomnia, BurnAlong offers something for everyone whatever their age, interest, or fitness level. Classes can be done anywhere you have an internet connection on your phone, tablet, or computer.

In addition to taking classes alone, on-demand or live, BurnAlong also provides the very popular option of taking live online classes with others – where you can see and hear the people you invite. With 1 in 3 seniors reporting that they're lonely, coupled with the transportation challenge many seniors face, this brings people both the social motivation and programming aspects of wellness they need.

For those with Peerfit as their corporate wellness benefit, BurnAlong can be accessed for a small credit charge each month. Through Peerfit Move, members will have free access to their own personal BurnAlong membership.

"The power of social motivation for seniors and employees is seen every day during in-person wellness classes," said Daniel Freedman, Co-CEO of BurnAlong, "We're extremely excited to be partnering with Peerfit to bring this social motivation and choice of classes to all those people who can't make it, or don't have access to, in-person classes."

By coming together, Peerfit and BurnAlong hope to bridge their offline and online services to foster community amongst Peerfit members and combat the growing loneliness epidemic. Peerfit users will now be able to access this streaming service right through their Peerfit dashboard, anytime, anywhere.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer BurnAlong's content to Peerfit benefit recipients", said Peerfit VP of Wellness Solutions, Chris Patton. "The ability for our members to build positive, lasting healthy habits with the community that BurnAlong has created, no matter the age of the individual, makes our work together that much more impactful."



About Peerfit

Peerfit is the market leader in connecting employers and carriers with personalized fitness experiences. Through their digital platform, insurance carriers, brokers and employers can redefine their benefits offerings by giving employees and members access to a network of fitness studios, gyms and streaming services – offering a variety of classes and experiences that cater to all levels of fitness and activity. Peerfit is offered in both corporate wellness benefits and Medicare Advantage and Supplement plan benefits. For more information, visit peerfit.com or peerfitmove.com .

About BurnAlong

BurnAlong is an online video health and wellness platform. People can take classes from a growing network of hundreds of instructors across forty-five categories, from seniors to prenatal, from cardio and yoga to stress management, adaptive workouts for people with disabilities, and support for chronic conditions such as arthritis and diabetes. People can take classes alone or live with others they can see and hear for social motivation. BurnAlong works with employers, providers, and brokers globally. For more information visit www.BurnAlong.com .

SOURCE Peerfit

