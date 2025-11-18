Peerless-AV Expands In-House Custom Engineering Capabilities with New California Facility

New facility is dedicated to the brand's growing SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED mounting solutions portfolio

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless-AV®, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative AV solutions, has opened a brand-new engineering and fabrication facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. The move marks an exciting new chapter for the company's SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED Mounting Solutions division, reflecting Peerless-AV's massively increased demand and continued commitment to product innovation, engineering excellence, and collaborative partnerships that address the full scope of complex dvLED infrastructure needs.

The new LEED® Gold Certified state-of-the-art facility is the largest dedicated dvLED infrastructure facility in North America. It triples the number of docks for improved logistics, expands production capacity, and provides all necessary upgrades to meet rapidly growing demand.

Purpose-built to optimize workflow, the layout enhances efficiency, safety, and team collaboration. Sustainability was a key design focus, with abundant natural lighting, smart LED lighting with motion sensors, and native landscaping to reduce water consumption. Multiple EV charging stations also encourage green commuting.

Designed to foster creativity and connection, the office space allows for a more engaging customer/partner experience, that facilitates Peerless-AV to host customers/partners and showcase the bespoke design process and product capabilities firsthand.

"We wanted a space that reflects where we're headed as a company; agile, modern, collaborative, and customer-focused," said John Samaniego, General Manager, Peerless-AV SoCal. "Our products support some of the world's most exclusive and technically demanding dvLED installations. This facility lets us demonstrate that process from start to finish and show the meticulous attention to detail behind every project."

The facility has already received positive feedback from employees, customers, and industry partners following its opening. Serving as the central hub for Peerless-AV's dvLED custom mounting operations, it houses one of the industry's leading design teams, recognized globally for delivering tailored, one-of-a-kind installation installations.

For Peerless-AV, the California facility is a bold statement of intent to continue Positioning Pixels Globally™, advancing the boundaries of dvLED design and engineering while delivering the world-class quality, service, and precision the company is known for.

LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a global green building certification administered by the U.S. Green Building Council. Gold Certification (60–79 points) recognizes exceptional achievement in sustainability and operational efficiency.

