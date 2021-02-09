Peerless® Expands its Popular Precept® Kitchen and Bath Collections

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the ever-changing needs and desires of homeowners, the Peerless® brand is expanding the stylish and affordable Precept® Kitchen and Bath Collections, creating a modern space that is minimal, neat and easy to clean.

A recent Bank of America Poll found that 70% of Americans surveyed have decided to tackle home improvement projects during the Coronavirus pandemic, with more planned for 2021.

"Consumers are spending more time at home, which has led to more do-it-yourself, small projects that increase the quality and comfort of everyday life," said Jamie Stuber, senior product manager, Peerless. "By expanding the Precept Kitchen and Bath Collections, our hope is to provide solutions that make simple changes to the home less daunting and deliver on quality and functionality."

Showcasing a minimal, yet sleek and modern design, the expanded Precept Kitchen Collection now features a Single-Handle Kitchen Pull-Down Faucet and a Single-Handle Commercial Kitchen Faucet – the first loose coil industrial faucet for Peerless. In the bath, the collection now offers a Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet, a Two Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet and a Slide Bar with Hand Shower.

In the kitchen, the updated single-handle design and pull-down sprayer offers beauty and efficiency, while POWERinse™ technology – offered in both the Single-Handle Pull-Down and the Single-Handle Commercial – provides an extra blast of cleaning power. The new faucets, as well as the current Single-Handle faucet with spray, are offered in Matte Black, Stainless Steel and Chrome finishes.

In the bathroom, the new, smooth curve of the spout and sleek handle design seen in the Single-Handle and Widespread models provide a clean aesthetic, and the push pop-up drain functionality offers ease of installation and use. The bathroom faucets, the Slide Bar with Hand Shower and the current tub and shower offerings are available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

The expanded collections will debut during KBIS 2021, hosted virtually on February 9-11, 2021.

About the Peerless® brand

The Peerless brand believes beautiful design should always be within reach. Meaning "without equal," the Peerless brand uniquely melds style with affordability to create a diverse portfolio of products for the kitchen and bath, from various faucet configurations to a full range of shower products. Since 1971, the Peerless brand has offered innovative solutions to consumer and trade professionals. The Peerless brand serves as the affordable design solution in the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a global kitchen and bath products organization and a WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

