Peerless® Faucet Announces All-New Kitchen & Bath Collections, Updates and Expansions at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

This year, Peerless® is proud to introduce the Ezra™ Kitchen and Bathroom Collections. Brand new to the Peerless® portfolio, both collections deliver an element of contemporary sophistication. The collections are available in Matte Black and Chrome finishes, with the Bathroom Collection offering Brushed Nickel and the Kitchen Collection offering Stainless Steel. Both collections offer sharp lines, soft curves and ceramic disc valves that deliver long-lasting performance while uplifting any space. In the kitchen, Ezra™ also features Peerless' POWERinse™ Technology for an extra blast of cleaning power. The new Ezra™ Collections will consist of:

KITCHEN Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Single-Handle Bar Faucet Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet with Spray Features POWERinse™ Technology

BATH Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet Two-Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet Slide Bar with Hand Shower In-wall Diverter Trim Tub and Shower Trim Kit Shower Only Trim Kit Tub Only Trim Kit



Peerless® is also rolling out an expansion of the brand's Precept® Bathroom + ADA Products. As the brand looks towards a more inclusive kitchen and bath industry, it continues to prioritize accessible upgrades while keeping the look of the fixture front and center. Available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes, the all-new ADA compliant Single-Handle Top and Two-Handle Centerset Bath Faucets provide additional options to help create a coordinated, yet functional space. The expansion now includes:

Single-Handle Lavatory faucet Two-Handle Centerset Lavatory Faucet ADA Hand Shower and Valve Trim ADA Wall Bar - 36"



"As a brand who sees the value in feedback, we pay very close attention to our customer's needs in the home," says Peerless® Senior Brand Manager, Kiran Singh. "By continuing to push out on-trend design like in the all-new contemporary Ezra Kitchen and Bath Collections, we're able to provide additional variety with the spaces we can outfit. Peerless looks forward to a fully functional, well designed and affordable future for all."

All brand updates will be showcased this year at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), February 27 – February 29 in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #N2037).

For more information about Peerless and its offerings, visit www.peerlessfaucet.com or follow Peerless on Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest.

About the Peerless® brand

The Peerless brand believes beautiful design should always be within reach. Meaning "without equal," the Peerless brand uniquely melds style with affordability to create a diverse portfolio of products for the kitchen and bath, from various faucet configurations to a full range of shower products. Since 1971, the Peerless brand has offered innovative solutions to consumers and trade professionals. The Peerless brand serves as the affordable design solution in the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a global kitchen and bath products organization and a WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Related Links

https://www.peerlessfaucet.com/

SOURCE Peerless