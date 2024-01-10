Peerlogic Raises $5.65M in Funding to Fuel Expansion of AI-Driven Dental Practice Technology

News provided by

Peerlogic

10 Jan, 2024, 10:14 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerlogic, the leader in AI-powered conversational intelligence, today announces a significant leap in its growth journey with a successful $5.65 million Series Seed equity fundraising round. Led by AZ-VC, with participation from In Revenue Capital, Cervin Ventures, Singularity Capital, and Revere Partners, the funds will assist Peerlogic in its next phase of expansion and in driving forward its mission to revolutionize the dental industry with cutting-edge AI technology.

"Peerlogic's intuitive platform helps dental offices focus on their primary objective of exemplary patient care by unlocking revenue potential, facilitating better communication with customers, and increasing the overall efficiency of their business," said Ashok Santhanam, Venture Partner at AZ-VC. "We believe the combination of Peerlogic's leading product and exceptional team has positioned themselves as pioneers in dental technology and primed themselves for category leadership in the industry. AZ-VC is thrilled to partner with Peerlogic, whose business model fits perfectly with the AZ-VC thesis that AI-based vertical SaaS applications are not only the future but are tailor-made for Arizona's strengths."

Peerlogic launched in 2020 with a mission to help dental offices leverage custom call data to improve business performance. Powered by AI, the company's technology platform processes data points captured from human speech to help business owners quickly identify and win-back missed opportunities, improve processes, and streamline communications, ultimately generating more revenue.

The infusion of new capital will be pivotal in scaling Peerlogic's impact through expansion of innovative product solutions, enhancement of the company's Large Language Model (LLM), and development of advanced call analytics and engagement tools.

"This substantial investment from esteemed investors underscores our robust growth strategy and our unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art AI technology," said Ryan Miller, CEO and Founder of Peerlogic. "With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our growth, introduce innovative products, and reinforce our leadership in the dental industry."

Peerlogic is already on an upward trajectory, experiencing over 1,200% percent growth from 2022 to 2023, and currently servicing more than 1,000 dental offices in the United States.

For more information about Peerlogic or to request a demo, visit www.peerlogic.com.

About Peerlogic

Since its inception, Peerlogic has been at the forefront of integrating AI into dental practice management. The company's growth is characterized by its pioneering approach to conversational intelligence, a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation. As Peerlogic continues to expand, it remains focused on delivering transformative solutions that elevate the standards of dental care and practice management. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Peerlogic

