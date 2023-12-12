PeerPlace Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative to Revolutionize Community Care Solutions

News provided by

PeerPlace Networks

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerPlace, a pioneering name in cutting-edge software solutions for human service organizations for 23 years, proudly announces its transformative journey with a comprehensive rebranding initiative. This landmark move involves the creation of a new corporate identity, an innovative website, and a visionary redesign of its application. The strategic rebranding is set to invigorate PeerPlace's market presence and reinforce its commitment to transforming the future of community-based service delivery.

A Refreshed Identity for a Brighter Future

Continue Reading

With an unwavering dedication to serving its clients and empowering community-based organizations (CBOs), PeerPlace is stepping into a new era with a fresh and vibrant identity. The rebranding is designed to encapsulate PeerPlace's evolution from a solution provider for larger State Agencies to a holistic partner for both government-affiliated entities and nimble CBOs. This shift reflects PeerPlace's recognition of the pivotal role played by CBOs in enhancing local communities' well-being.

An All-New Digital Hub for Enhanced User Experience

Central to PeerPlace's rebranding is the launch of an innovative website that showcases a sleek, modern design with intuitive navigation. The website serves as a comprehensive resource hub for both existing and potential clients, offering in-depth insights into PeerPlace's diverse array of software solutions tailored for CBOs.

Recognizing the power of seamless user interaction, PeerPlace is unveiling a meticulously redesigned application. This user-centric upgrade enhances the platform's usability, streamlines workflows, and elevates user engagement. By offering an enhanced user experience, PeerPlace continues to empower professionals in their mission to provide top-tier care and support to their communities.

As part of its rebranding strategy, PeerPlace is boldly expanding its horizons by targeting CBOs. While PeerPlace has a strong legacy of serving State agencies, this strategic pivot reflects its dedication to being a true partner for organizations of all sizes.

About PeerPlace

PeerPlace is a leading software solutions provider that empowers human service organizations to optimize their operations, enhance person-centered care, and transform communities. With a profound commitment to innovation, PeerPlace continues to evolve its offerings, catering to the unique needs of both government-affiliated agencies and dynamic Community Based Organizations. For more information about PeerPlace and its transformative solutions, please visit our new website at www.peerplace.com.

Contact Information:
sales@peerplace.com

SOURCE PeerPlace Networks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.