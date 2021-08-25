PeerSource Named to the Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for the 5th Straight Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One day after PeerSource celebrated their 10th anniversary, Inc. Magazine revealed that the Denver and Orlando based technology recruiting firm has been named to its annual list of Fastest-Growing Companies for the 5th consecutive year.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Co-Founder and CEO John Snellings echoed Omelianuk's thoughts. "I couldn't be more thankful for our internal PeerSource team, our client partners, and our Talent! Being in recruitment during one of the most unique and uncertain periods of American history was difficult. Our PeerSource team should be very proud as this is not only something that we survived, but a period in which we have ultimately thrived. I'm honored to be a small part of this great team."

While the PeerSource team continues growing their Inc. 5000 company, Snellings and his business partner John Smith are busy starting new recruiting companies that they believe to be future success stories. The partners are focusing their healthcare industry expansion through a partnership with national franchisor Nextaff. Already in 2021, they've opened Nextaff locations in Denver, Ft. Worth, Orlando, and Sarasota.

"America needs more entrepreneurs. One of our goals is to continue to identify, help fund, and mentor would be business owners as our equity partners at Nextaff. We feel that the combination of PeerSource and Nextaff will fuel hypergrowth over the next 10 years," said Snellings.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About

PeerSource is one of Colorado's largest technology recruitment firms. With teams in Denver and Orlando, the company offers clients nationwide a variety of recruitment options as well as Oracle Consulting services. PeerSource offers their talented consultants a matching 401k plan, access to health insurance including a company contribution and more. For additional information, visit PeerSource at www.mypeersource.com and Nexaff at www.nextaff.com/locations/denver-co-healthcare.

