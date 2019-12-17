Peerspace Launches Add-Ons, Allowing Hosts to Add Unique Services, Equipment and More to Listings

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , the largest online marketplace for hourly rentals of unique spaces for events, meetings, photoshoots, and media productions today announced the launch of Add-Ons, empowering hosts to attach unique services, equipment and more to their Peerspace listings.

Notable and popular Add-Ons include furniture and equipment rentals, studio lighting, farm-to-table lunches, barista and coffee services, casino services with dealer, security guards, catering, staffing, equine assistants, and even a giant Jenga set. Hosts can create and manage Add-Ons from their listing's inventory page and make them available for purchase at checkout.

"Add-Ons allow Peerspace hosts to earn additional income from their equipment, talents or services, while enabling even more unique and memorable experiences to Peerspace guests," said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "Our vision is to become the one-stop-shop for all event and production needs globally, and Add-Ons are a big leap towards that. We've already seen our hosts offer a wide range of unique Add-Ons and we're looking forward to seeing the creative offerings our hosts provide in the future."

To view a short video from Peerspace about adding Add-Ons to a listing, please visit: https://vimeo.com/345118631

View nationwide highlights of Peerspace locations on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peerspace/

About Peerspace

Peerspace unlocks access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing an event space while making it easy for anyone to rent out their venue. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. By making their venues available to millions of users, Peerspace empowers individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra incomes off their spaces.

Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.

SOURCE Peerspace

Related Links

https://www.peerspace.com

