PeerView Institute (PVI) Awarded Joint Accreditation for its Continuing Education Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerView Institute (PVI), a leader in the development and dissemination of accredited continuing educational programming for the global healthcare professional community, today announced that it has earned Joint Accreditation from three national institutions dedicated to promoting health care excellence. The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) accredited PVI for its Continuing Medical Education (CME), Continuing Education (CE), and Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE) programs that enhance and improve how interdisciplinary and interprofessional teams collaborate in the delivery of healthcare.

Joint Accreditation sets the highest standards for education providers to deliver continuing education planned with the healthcare team for the healthcare team. Providers must meet rigorous standards for educational quality and independence, demonstrating a commitment to education that is free from commercial bias, based on valid content, and effective in improving the quality and safety of care delivered by the team. During the rigorous evaluation process, PVI demonstrated its ability to plan and develop educational activities according to the standards adopted by the collaborating organizations of Joint Accreditation, as well as execute and assess clinical gaps of interprofessional teams. "Joint Accreditation is a reflection of PeerView's leadership and commitment to interprofessional education, and we are proud to have been recognized," said Ted Singer, President, PVI. "With this, we look forward to continuing our work as a strategic partner with the healthcare community on initiatives that advance continuing education quality and integrity."

Since 2004, PVI has been delivering live and on-demand continuing education and professional development activities to one of the largest clinician networks in the industry, reaching 3 million healthcare professionals worldwide. These activities enable physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals to earn CME/MOC/CE credit toward maintenance of their licensure and/or certification. Through the use of innovative approaches to curriculum development, instructional design, and assessment, PVI's mission is to drive improvements in the knowledge, skills, strategies, and performance of clinicians and the systems within which they work, resulting in positive impacts on patient outcomes, and ultimately on population health. www.peerview.com.

