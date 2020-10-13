PeerWell Partners with Coventry to Offer Unmatched Continuity of Care to Injured Workers, Remotely

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct.13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PeerWell, the remote musculoskeletal recovery platform for injured workers, announces a new partnership with leading diversified insurer, Coventry Healthcare (recently acquired by Mitchell | Genex).

Through the deep integration of Unified Care, PeerWell and Coventry are able to offer unprecedented custom care solutions to injured workers facing musculoskeletal surgery. For the first time at-scale, the information captured with remote patient monitoring is leveraged to customize individual care plans in real-time. Frontline case management teams can verify patient engagement, tailor treatment, and build a strong continuity of care between the patient and all involved stakeholders.

"We believe that an injured worker's engagement in their recovery and return-to-work is essential to optimal outcomes. PeerWell is another instrument in our clinical toolbox that will improve engagement. Our Surgical Nurse Liaisons as well as our Case Management teams will have access to the PeerWell platform when surgery is recommended for an injured worker," stated Tammy Bradly, Vice President of Clinical Product Development at Coventry.

Manish Shah, CEO of PeerWell adds, "In partnership with Coventry, we're able to connect the injured worker's remote care team through system to system technical integration to deliver highly customized care back to the injured worker. Engaging the patient and measuring their progress offers an incredible opportunity for the patient to define the care they receive. Musculoskeletal recovery isn't one size fits all."

With PeerWell's daily digital PreHab and ReHab platform, injured workers are guided through a complete recovery centred around physical therapy, life management, nutrition, pain & wellness, and health literacy.

"We're very aware that recovery is driven by more than just the healthcare one receives. Social determinants of health also impact recovery and return-to-work and PeerWell addresses several social determinants including nutrition, environmental factors, and education about their upcoming surgery. We are excited to work with PeerWell in effectively managing surgical episodes of care to better prepare the injured worker for surgery and improve recovery and return-to-work post-surgery," added Bradly.

PeerWell is the only digital recovery platform to use patient-reported data to support more efficient, effective, and faster musculoskeletal recovery. In partnership, PeerWell and Coventry are able to verify the patient's own experience and deliver unmatched remote care back to the patient.

About PeerWell

Founded in 2015 by Manish Shah, Navin Gupta and Evan Minamoto, PeerWell is a musculoskeletal recovery platform that has helped thousands of patients prepare for surgery or avoid it altogether. By activating the patient, PeerWell lowers risk, speeds up recovery, and improves return-to-work times. PeerWell helps people recover faster with devices they already own, safely from home. To learn more visit https://www.peerwell.co/ .

About Coventry

Coventry offers workers' compensation, auto, and disability care and cost-containment solutions for employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators. With roots in both clinical and network services, Coventry leverages more than 35 years of industry experience, knowledge, and data analytics. Our mission is returning people to work, to play, and to life, and our care-management and cost-containment solutions do just that. Our networks, clinical solutions, specialty programs, and business tools will help you focus on total outcomes. Coventry recently became a part of Mitchell | Genex, creating the broadest continuum of technology and products serving the auto, workers' compensation, and disability markets. Learn more at www.coventrywcs.com ,

