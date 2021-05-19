Peet's Coffee Announces Carbon Neutral Series Coffee Subscription

Peet's has partnered with Enveritas, a global sustainability nonprofit that aims to help all coffee farmers participate in a globally sustainable coffee industry. Through the new curated subscription service, Peet's is sponsoring the planting of three carbon dioxide-absorbing mangrove supertrees in Myanmar's ecoregion of Southeast Asia for every 2lbs of Peet's Coffee delivered—or 36 trees for a year's subscription. Consumers will offset their annual carbon dioxide emissions once 30 trees have grown and thrived over the course of 20 years.

"We're proud to debut our Carbon Neutral Series as a step towards Peet's incorporating more sustainable practices in regard to carbon neutrality across our business, furthering our commitment to source the highest quality coffee for our customers in a way that respects the environment." said Tiffin Groff, VP/GM of E-Commerce at Peet's Coffee. "We're excited to take this step to better our planet by sponsoring carbon dioxide-absorbing mangrove trees, while providing consumers with the sustainable coffee that they've come to expect from Peet's."

A rotation of twelve high quality Peet's coffee varieties will be available through the Peet's Carbon Neutral Subscription Series. The full lineup includes Single Origin, Signature Blend, and Limited Time Offerings coffees, some of which are only available to Carbon Neutral Series subscribers. The Carbon Neutral Series coffee subscription service is priced at $38/month for 2 lbs of freshly roasted coffee. The brand's new Carbon Neutral Series allows consumers to join Peet's in its commitment to sustainability by offsetting their own carbon dioxide footprint for each year they subscribe while continuing to enjoy freshly roasted, delicious coffee delivered right to their door.

To learn more, visit peets.com/carbon-neutral-series for additional details and to enroll in the Carbon Neutral Series subscription.

To learn more about our coffee sustainability practices and standards, visit peets.com/social-responsibility.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Peet’s Coffee