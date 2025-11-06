PEET'S COFFEE CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW FESTIVE MENU AND ITS FIRST-EVER COFFEE ADVENT CALENDAR

Gift-worthy coffee collections and festive new beverages join returning holiday favorites and seasonal food, now available nationwide

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Peet's Coffee —the original craft coffee roaster—ushers in the holiday season with a celebration of both tradition and discovery. From the debut of its 12 Days of Peet's Advent Calendar to the return of its beloved Holiday Blend - available in regular and decaf, a menu of festive drinks including a new Dubai Style Chocolate Matcha, and a partnership with Frontline Builders and KIND® Snacks to give back to frontline workers, Peet's captures the essence of the season—bringing connection, comfort and joy to the community it serves.

12 Days of Peet's Advent Calendar

Making its debut this year, Peet's 12 Days of Peet's Advent Calendar transforms the holiday countdown into a flavorful daily ritual, with twelve unique ground coffee varieties crafted to surprise and delight coffee lovers each morning. From timeless blends like Major Dickason's and French Roast to distinctive single origins, including Kenya Auction Lot and Guatemala San Sebastian, a flavorful way to savor the season, one cup at a time. Available now for a limited time at Peets.com and Peet's Coffeebars, the calendar retails for $79.95 and serves as the ultimate holiday gift for coffee enthusiasts.

And for those looking to share a little cheer, Peet's Holiday Gift Cards and eGift Cards feature festive designs that make them as delightful to give as they are to receive.

"This season, Peet's aims to be a part of key moments in familiar and new ways that bring people together—from that fresh pot of coffee in the morning with family home for the holidays, to the festive flavors available at our coffee bars on the go with friends, as well as unique gifting that celebrates good taste," said Katie Keil, Chief Marketing Officer. "Through our annual blend, holiday menu, and first-ever 12 Days of Coffee Advent Calendar, Peet's offers the simple joy and excitement that great coffee helps create all year long."

Peet's Holiday Menu & Seasonal Offerings

Also available starting today in coffeebars nationwide, Peet's unveils a festive beverage lineup:

NEW!

Dubai Style Chocolate Matcha: A globally inspired sip that blends matcha with decadent chocolate for a layered, indulgent seasonal treat.

A globally inspired sip that blends matcha with decadent chocolate for a layered, indulgent seasonal treat. Pistachio Cold Brew Oat Latte (CBOL): Cold brew and pistachio syrup come together with creamy oat milk in a smooth, nutty, modern holiday twist.

Cold brew and pistachio syrup come together with creamy oat milk in a smooth, nutty, modern holiday twist. Holiday Spice Latte: Espresso Forte® meets cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg for a spirited and spiced holiday classic, now topped with salted caramel crunch.

CLASSICS AND THE BAR MENU

Peppermint Mocha: A returning favorite that blends espresso, rich chocolate sauce, and sweet peppermint syrup, finished with whipped cream for a festive treat.

A returning favorite that blends espresso, rich chocolate sauce, and sweet peppermint syrup, finished with whipped cream for a festive treat. Ginger Spritz: Sparkling ginger beer, turmeric-ginger, and chai spices combine in a lively, spiced refresher that brightens the season.

The highly anticipated Holiday Blend returns, a dark roast crafted to capture the warmth and richness of the holidays. With notes of cocoa, jammy fruit, and a spark of spice, it brings together bright Ethiopian beans, rich Guatemalan cocoa, and earthy Sumatran depth for a cup that's both comforting and complex. Available in whole bean, ground, decaf, and single-serve pods.

Rounding out the holiday menu, Peet's is serving up hearty seasonal fare that pairs perfectly with its festive beverages:

Turkey Cranberry Ciabatta: Roasted turkey, tart cranberry sauce, and warm ciabatta bread deliver a handheld taste of the holidays.

Roasted turkey, tart cranberry sauce, and warm ciabatta bread deliver a handheld taste of the holidays. Gingerbread Loaf: A spiced and iced seasonal classic that captures nostalgic holiday flavor in every slice.

Peet's, Frontline Builders & KIND Snacks Join Forces To Give Back This Holiday Season

In the spirit of the season, Peet's is extending warmth beyond its coffeebars through a partnership with Frontline Builders and KIND to donate 100,000 cups of coffee and KIND bars to frontline workers. On World Kindness Day (November 13), first responders are invited to visit Peet's for a free small drip coffee, tea, or cold brew—each paired with a KIND bar.

"KIND was founded on the belief that a small act of kindness can change someone's day — or even their life. In that spirit, Frontline Builders honors those who put our safety before their own, often in moments of great need. Partnering with Peet's to donate 100,000 cups of coffee is our way of thanking our frontline workers for their courage and compassion," said Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Frontline Builders and KIND.

Peet's Holiday offerings are available now for a limited time in Coffeebars, Peets.com and on the Peetnik Rewards app .

