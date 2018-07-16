Peet's Coffee Embraces Fall Feelings with Debut of Vanilla Cardamom Latte and Return of Seasonal Vine & Walnut Blend

Honoring Over Fifty Years of Coffee First



Peet's invites coffeebar guests to put Coffee First™ with the return of its limited-edition, medium roast, Vine & Walnut Blend in honor of the very first Peet's coffeebar established in Berkeley, California in 1966. The blend brings together exquisite coffees from Ethiopia, Burundi and Sumatra to create a fall blend flecked with forest aromatics, dry notes of mocca, and deep, syrupy plum.

Available starting 8/29/2018 and while supplies last, coffee enthusiasts can purchase the blend at participating Peet's coffeebars, as well as at www.peets.com, for $18.95 USD per pound.

Peet's Coffee: Discover Enchanting Spices



The following 2018 fall beverages, all handcrafted with hand-pulled espresso shots, are available across Peet's coffeebars from 8/29/2018 to 11/1/2018:

Vanilla Cardamom Latte ( $4.40 - $5.70 USD ): vanilla meets cardamom, the queen of spices, with hand-pulled espresso and freshly steamed milk.

( - ): vanilla meets cardamom, the queen of spices, with hand-pulled espresso and freshly steamed milk. Pumpkin Latte ( $3.90 - $5.20 USD ): hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the indulgent richness of pumpkin pie, topped with a sprinkling of baking spices

( - ): hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the indulgent richness of pumpkin pie, topped with a sprinkling of baking spices Pumpkin Chai ( $4.05 - $5.35 USD ): a fresh take on a fall classic with sweet, rich pumpkin and aromatic, spiced chai, topped with a sprinkling of baking spices

"We prize craft above all else at Peet's, and we are always exploring unique ways to pull forward complex flavors from our coffee," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "The Vanilla Cardamom Latte presents a warm but intensely aromatic taste that evokes fall in a surprising way. And, since the first Peet's coffeebars also sold spices, we value any chance to honor our founder by integrating remarkable ingredients he once sold behind the register."

About Peet's Coffee:



Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's also asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the freshness date on every bag and on every ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at over 15,000 grocery locations. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery, wholesale and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee and RTD beverages. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

