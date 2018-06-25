Peet's Coffee Expands Ready-to-Drink Portfolio with Debut and National Launch of Iced Espresso

"Iced espressos in Peet's coffeebars are incredibly popular, representing over forty percent of our cold coffee sales," said Gretchen Koch, Director of Marketing and Innovation, Coldcraft, Peet's Coffee. "After the success of bottling our signature cold brew, we are excited to introduce a premium RTD iced espresso that can be enjoyed anywhere. It was not easy to craft a canned shelf-stable coffee that is worthy of Alfred Peet's name. We focused on sourcing high-quality, clean ingredients and fine-tuning the production method to ensure a creamy coffee experience on par with the iced espresso beverages handcrafted by Peet's baristas. By using better ingredients, our Peet's True Iced Espresso has twenty-five percent fewer calories per ounce and forty percent less sugar per ounce than the category leader, making it the perfect coffee for on the go."

Peet's Ready-to-Drink Coming in Cold to a Store Near You

Peet's True Iced Espresso joins an existing portfolio of bestselling, RTD beverages from Coldcraft™, the Peet's business unit dedicated to the innovation, production, and delivery of RTD and keg craft beverages.

The following flavors are between 100 and 130 calories, feature hormone-free milk and pure cane sugar that ranges from 10 to 17 grams, and come in 8-fluid-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $2.99 USD:

Black and White —A lightly sweetened creamy latte.

—A lightly sweetened creamy latte. Vanilla Latte —Smooth blend of espresso, milk and vanilla.

—Smooth blend of espresso, milk and vanilla. Caramel Macchiato —Rich, buttery caramel and velvety milk meet an intense shot of espresso.

—Rich, buttery caramel and velvety milk meet an intense shot of espresso. Mocha—Perfect melding of bold espresso, milk and Dutch-processed cocoa for indulgent decadence.

Peet's True Espresso is available starting today at grocery locations throughout the United States, such as Kroger, Albertson's and Safeway, as well as on Peets.com. Additional locations to come throughout Summer 2018.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's also asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the freshness date on every bag and on every ready-to-drink coffee (RTD) available at over 15,000 grocery locations. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery, wholesale and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee and RTD beverages. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

