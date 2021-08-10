Peet's Coffee Introduces First Ever Line of Flavored Coffee For Home Brewing: K-Cup® Pods in Caramel Brûlée, Vanilla Cinnamon, Hazelnut Mocha

Peet's expansion into the flavored K-Cup® pod category meets consumer demand for greater variety in coffee pod offerings, and provides a truly premium experience for coffee lovers craving a coffeebar experience at home. According to 84.51°, a retail data science, insights and media company, more than 27 percent of Keurig households are brewing flavored K-Cup® pods, a 10 percent increase from pre-pandemic times[1], indicating that coffee drinkers are looking for convenient, coffee indulgences while working remotely or with more flexible schedules.

Bring the coffeebar home

More than a year in development, Peet's flavored K-Cup® pods marry Peet's single origin Brazil coffee with natural flavors. The subtle sweetness of the lightly-roasted Brazil coffee complements each luscious layer of flavor to elevate the at-home coffee experience. Carefully crafted, these highly-desired rich flavor tones honor the authentic essence, aroma and depth of flavors found at Peet's coffeebars.

Vanilla Cinnamon – Aromatic notes of sweet vanilla bean layered with mild, warming cinnamon flavor.

Hazelnut Mocha – Toasty notes of hazelnuts layered with smooth and creamy milk chocolate flavor.

Caramel Brûlée – Notes of burnt sugar and rich, buttery caramel.

"At Peet's, we are always thinking about ways to heighten coffee experiences. Our flavored K-Cup® pods offer the decadent taste of a fresh coffeebar beverage right at home. We made sure to get the flavors just right, to complement the highest quality coffee," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator for Peet's Coffee. "Our goal with this line is to offer the best flavored coffee in the K-Cup® pod category for a perfect cup, every time."

Peet's flavored K-Cup® pods are available at most major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Safeway/Albertson's, Hy-Vee, Kroger and Publix, among others, and online at Peets.com and Amazon. Peet's new flavored K-Cup® pods are available in 10-, 22- and 24-count boxes ranging in price from $8.99 - $15.99. Variety packs will be available on Amazon.com in the fall. All Peet's K-Cup® pods are recyclable and compatible with all Keurig coffeemakers.

Serving Suggestion: Brew Peet's flavored K-Cup® pods as directed, then add a splash of your favorite plant- or dairy-based milk or cream to bring out the sweet and balanced overtones of each cup. Peet's flavored K-Cup® pods can also be enjoyed in milkshakes and smoothies, including plant-based choices, with this caramel brûlée recipe.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 17,000 grocery and mass stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

