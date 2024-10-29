PEET'S COFFEE MAKES SPIRITS BRIGHT WITH NEW FESTIVE MOCKTAIL "BAR MENU" & MORE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Peet's New Lineup of Sophisticated Mocktails Bring A Festive Twist To This Year's Holiday Menu, Alongside Must-Have Gifts For Coffee Lovers That'll Brew Up Cheer!

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year, and Peet's Coffee is brewing up the perfect blend for a joy-filled holiday season. With a festive menu crafted to perfection, barista-brewed mocktails bursting with flavor, and a gifting lineup that sleighs, the original craft roaster is ready to sprinkle holiday magic into every cup.

Starting November 6, gather 'round and grab a drink from Peet's all-new "Bar Menu" at coffeebars nationwide. Serving up a roster of non-alcoholic mocktails with sophisticated flavors1, you can indulge in the boldness of Sparkling Tiger's Eye, cozy up with The Bestie, or experience The Derby.

Peet's Holiday "Bar Menu":

Sparkling Tiger's Eye: Get ready to dazzle your taste buds with the newest holiday sensation! Blood orange purée, as vibrant in hue as it is in flavor, brings its brilliance to smooth cold brew, topped with bubbly Q Club Soda and a flourish of Hella Orange Bitters. It's a bright, refreshing sip that brings a festive sparkle to your holiday season!

The Bestie: This tangy blend is a match made in heaven. Inspired by the seasonal aromatics of a clove-studded orange, this warming cup layers blood orange purée with chai-spiced black tea and a dash of Hella Orange Bitters to craft a bold, refreshing twist. Here's to flavor, friendship, and the perfect holiday pick-me-up!

The Derby: Get ready to break through the cream cap and enter a world of buttery comfort with The Derby. Flavors of bourbon meet espresso, nodding to the classic Irish Coffee . It's the ultimate way to elevate your brews this holiday season!

"Peet's is excited to meet evolving consumer preferences with our new, vibrant collection of mocktails," said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand. "Whether you're celebrating big or enjoying a cozy moment, our menu has something to brighten everyone's holiday season."

Also available starting November 6, Peetniks can capture the essence of the holidays with familiar favorites including the Holiday Spice Latte, Peppermint Mocha, and Sparkling Peppermint Vanilla Cold Brew.

Peet's 2024 Holiday Menu:

Sparkling Peppermint Vanilla Cold Brew: This all-new bubbly holiday treat pairs smooth Baridi Cold Brew with vanilla syrup, a hint of peppermint flavor, and fizzy Q Club Soda. One sip and you'll feel the holiday spirit!

Holiday Spice Latte: Savor the season with a spiced favorite! Espresso Forte® mingles with flavors of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, and freshly steamed milk, topped with a dusting of baking spices.

Peppermint Mocha: Add some pep to your holidays with the Peppermint Mocha! Espresso Forte® meets rich chocolate sauce and sweet peppermint flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream for an indulgent seasonal delight.

With festive drinks in hand, get ahead of holiday shopping with Peet's perfect picks for the coffee lover's wish list. From freshly ground coffee and travel mugs to a cozy beanie or sweet treat, Peet's has something for everyone.

Caffeinated Gifts:

Some things are better together, and Peet's festive treats are no exception! From November 7–93, guests can enjoy 50% off a second drink when they purchase a holiday beverage.

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee works with Enveritas to responsibly source its coffee. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Facebook .



1 All "Bar Menu" beverages contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume

2 Peet's will donate up to $50,000

3 Buy one Holiday Limited Time Offer Beverage (Holiday Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Sparkling Peppermint Vanilla Cold Brew, Sparkling Tiger's Eye, The Bestie, The Derby) and get one Holiday Limited Time Offer Beverage of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Offer valid from 11/7/24-11/9/24 at participating Peet's retail coffeebar locations only, and excludes peets.com purchases, Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Peet's reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Non-negotiable, and not valid on prior purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

