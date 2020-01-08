Peet's Coffee Warms Up Winter 2020 with Global Flavors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee®, today announced the return of its annual Ethiopia Super Natural coffee, as well as a 2020 winter beverage lineup inspired by the global flavor of horchata that features a dairy-free offering. The handcrafted coffeebar beverages include the debut of Oat Milk Horchata Latte, Vanilla Cinnamon Latte, and Iced Vanilla Cinnamon Latte.

Oat Milk Horchata Latte by Peet’s Coffee

Ethiopian Super Natural: The Best of Coffee First

One of the most anticipated Peet's coffees will return this winter. This year's selection of Ethiopian Super Natural hails from the Hambela region and features only freshly harvested, ripe coffee cherry meticulously dried in the African sun.

"This sun-dried coffee from Ethiopia tasted so other-worldly good, we dubbed it super natural," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "This spectacular single-origin brews a sweet and full cup that is memorably, fragrantly fruity, with a whiff of white flower, a concentrated dose of dried blueberry, and a shot of candied citron."

Available now through 3/3/2020, and while supplies last, coffee fans can purchase Ethiopian Super Natural at participating Peet's coffeebars, as well as at www.peets.com, for $19.95 USD per pound.

Warming Up Winter with Handcrafted Horchata

Horchata, a nearly thousand-year-old beverage, spans continents with almost all varieties using a type of spice sweetened plant-based milk. The 2020 winter beverage lineup honors the global flavor with a handcrafted twist that features the popular, plant-based oat in place of rice or nut milk.

The following offerings are available across participating Peet's coffeebars from 1/8/2020 to 3/3/2020.

Oat Milk Horchata Latte: Steamed oat milk carefully blended with sweet Madagascar vanilla and ground cinnamon poured over expertly pulled espresso. Also available iced.

Steamed oat milk carefully blended with sweet vanilla and ground cinnamon poured over expertly pulled espresso. Also available iced. Vanilla Cinnamon Latte: Traditional hand-pulled espresso latte, warmed up for winter with fragrant Madagascar vanilla and ground cinnamon. Also enjoy iced, to blend cool with comfort, with an aromatic touch

"As far as dairy-free alternatives go, oat milk has transcended from a trend into a staple," said Patrick Main, Beverage Innovator, Peet's Coffee. "With its creamy body and natural sweetness, it is a perfect ingredient base for espresso. We love how it blends with Madagascar vanilla and ground cinnamon to elevate our new Oat Milk Horchata Latte. And for dairy lovers, we are offering a similar flavor profile with our Vanilla and Cinnamon Latte."

With over forty percent of consumers seeking plant-based offerings, Peet's is proud of its limited-time Oat Milk Horchata Latte (Datassential NCA Webinar "Trends in Coffee & Tea Additives," Sept 2019). As with all beverage offerings available at Peet's, patrons can request alternative dairy products including, oat, soy, or almond milk at order or at the condiment bar.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

SOURCE Peet’s Coffee

