Peet's Coffee Welcomes Summer With A Reason To Step Outside And Indulge

Peet's summer menu introduces blended iced Frappés with a strawberry twist: Mocha Strawberry Frappé , Matcha Strawberry Frappé, and Strawberry Crème Frappé. A returning favorite, Peet's Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers are back by popular demand and include real strawberry fruit slices . Peet's also will spotlight Yosemite Dos Sierras , a sustainably grown single-origin coffee, which is shade-grown, organic, and Smithsonian Bird-Friendly®. All summer beverages will be available for a limited time through August 25, 2021, and available through the Members Only menu accessible via the Peet's app after this date.

Ripe Strawberry Taste in Every Sip

"Getting outside is back in," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator for Peet's Coffee, who crafted this summer's lineup. "These flavors inspire us to step outside, whether that's a midday break, a hike with a friend, or a road trip stop. Our new Frappés are a cool, blended beverage made for hot days. Our refreshing fruit tea shakers include real strawberries and are a vibrant twist on iced tea."

Peet's Coffee handcrafts each beverage to order with the highest quality ingredients. Each Frappé includes layers of real strawberry puree topped with a cloud of whipped cream. Peet's Fruit Tea Shakers are available in Mighty Leaf Tea® black tea, green tea, and hibiscus tea, combined with real fruit pieces, fruit puree, and lemonade. The Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker is a caffeine-free option for an anytime treat. Order these drinks at a participating Peet's coffeebar location or via the Peet's app for easy pick-up and delivery:

Mocha Strawberry Frappé

Double strength Baridi Cold Brew and Peet's housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with creamy milk and ice, then layered with real strawberry puree for the perfect sweet treat.

Matcha Strawberry Frappé

Pure Japanese Ceremonial Matcha green tea is blended with creamy milk and ice, then layered with real strawberry puree for a refreshing and sweet indulgence.

Strawberry Crème Frappé

Strawberry puree is blended with creamy milk, ice, and layered with even more real strawberry puree for the purest strawberry cream taste of summer.

Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea Shaker

Summer Solstice black tea is hand shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberries.

Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker

Wildberry Hibiscus tea is hand shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberries.

To enjoy Peet's new strawberry beverage and coffee offerings, visit a Peet's Coffee location, place an order without the wait at pickup.peets.com or through the Peet's Coffee app. Learn more at peets.com/summer.

Shade-grown, organic, and Smithsonian Bird-Friendly®

Peet's select coffee roast for summer, Yosemite Dos Sierras organic Bird-Friendly Coffee, is sustainably grown and sourced from a single origin estate in Colombia. Named after the two Sierra Nevada mountain ranges in Colombia and California, home to Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Dos Sierras honors Peet's commitment to sustainability and the environment. For every pound of Yosemite Dos Sierras purchased, Peet's will donate a portion of proceeds to the Yosemite National Conservancy.

The beans are shade-grown to ensure slow ripening, which provides a deeply rich and complex flavor. Despite their distance, these two geographic locations share more than a name and commitment to great coffee: several species of birds migrate between these regions, including the near-threatened Olive-sided Flycatcher. Peet's Coffee's sustainable farming practices help protect this species and more, ensuring biodiversity in service to a sustainable planet.

To learn more about our coffee sustainability practices and standards, visit peets.com/social-responsibility.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

