PEET'S INTRODUCES 'DISLOYALTY PROGRAM' ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO REDEEM REWARDS POINTS FROM RIVAL BRANDS ON NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

News provided by

Peet's Coffee

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

– It Pays to Be Disloyal! For One Day Only, Customers can Redeem Rewards Points from Coffee Chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros and More to Claim a Free Drink* on Sept. 29

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As coffee lovers are preparing for National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, Peet's Coffee announced the brand will accept rewards points on the holiday from rival brands with its new Disloyalty Program.

On Sept. 29, consumers can use their rewards points from the following brands: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean.

Continue Reading
On Sept. 29, consumers can use their rewards points from the following brands: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin’, Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean.
On Sept. 29, consumers can use their rewards points from the following brands: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin’, Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean.

Coffee loyalists can visit PeetsDisloyalty.com beginning today and follow the steps below to redeem your free drink on National Coffee Day:

  • Step 1: Sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account
  • Step 2: Take a screen grab from another coffee loyalty app
  • Step 3: Upload your image and we'll convert it into a free drink reward
  • Step 4: Open the Peet's app and enjoy a drink on us at participating Peet's coffeebars

"We know that coffee people can be a bit promiscuous in their hunt for a great cup. So, we wanted to reward them for their loyalty to the drink because, no matter where else you get your coffee, coffee people deserve great coffee," said Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand Marketing at Peet's.

The move comes as new research from Peet's reveals that roughly 74% of coffee lovers consider their cup of coffee the best part of their day. It also found that 87% know a good cup of coffee from a bad cup and 36% would go as far to consider themselves a coffee connoisseur.

To enjoy your free drink from Peet's, be sure to head over to PeetsDisloyalty.com on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29!

*Free drink offer is only eligible to redeem on 9/29/23 at participating Peet's Coffeebars and excludes Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Find your store HERE and terms & conditions HERE. 

About Peet's Coffee
Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 455 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Peet's Coffee

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.