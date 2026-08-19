PEET'S REVEALS RETURN OF THE COLD BREW PASS FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY ALONG WITH PUMPKIN AND APPLE AS FLAVOR FOCUS IN FALL MENU

The Cold Brew Pass gives Peetniks one medium Cold Brew every day for 30 consecutive days for just $30. Available for purchase from September 1 through September 30, the pass also includes 2X bonus Peetnik Rewards points on any order with a warm food or pastry item. Timed to kick off Peet's celebration of National Coffee Day, the Cold Brew Pass offers Peetniks a rewarding way to enjoy their daily coffee ritual all month long.

"Fall is one of the most anticipated seasons at Peet's, when Peetniks come back for the comforting flavors and traditions they love most," said Cara Schlanger, Director of Retail Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "From the return of our Cold Brew Pass to the arrival of seasonal favorites like our Pumpkin Latte and new innovations like the expansion of sparkling energy to include Green Apple, this year's offerings are designed to give Peetniks more ways to enjoy the flavors of fall while making their everyday coffee moments even more rewarding."

Adding to this year's menu is Peet's new Protein* Smoothie lineup, giving Peetniks the protein-packed beverages they've come to love with a delicious fall twist:

Caramel Apple Protein Smoothie: Creamy and decadent caramel blended with Granny Smith apple purée, whole milk, 19g of total protein, and a drizzle of buttery caramel.

Creamy and decadent caramel blended with Granny Smith apple purée, whole milk, 19g of total protein, and a drizzle of buttery caramel. Cold Brew Protein Smoothie: Invigorating Cold Brew swirled into a frosty blend of oat milk, banana purée, ice, and 19g of total protein.

Invigorating Cold Brew swirled into a frosty blend of oat milk, banana purée, ice, and 19g of total protein. Strawberry Protein Smoothie: A classic blend of juicy flavored strawberry & banana purées, milk, ice, and 19g of total protein.

*Total protein grams vary by recipe.

Peetniks can also enjoy an array of handcrafted seasonal beverages celebrating the flavors of fall:

Vanilla Dream Top: Velvety smooth cream topping for iced drinks with the perfect touch of sweet vanilla.

Velvety smooth cream topping for iced drinks with the perfect touch of sweet vanilla. Pumpkin Latte: Espresso and steamed milk meet the indulgent, rich taste of pumpkin pie flavor. Available iced and with or without Vanilla Dream Top.

Espresso and steamed milk meet the indulgent, rich taste of pumpkin pie flavor. Available iced and with or without Vanilla Dream Top. Pumpkin Chai Latte: This pumpkin pie-flavored latte combines the rich, comforting taste of warmly spiced Masala Chai and steamed milk. Available iced with or without Vanilla Dream Top.

This pumpkin pie-flavored latte combines the rich, comforting taste of warmly spiced Masala Chai and steamed milk. Available iced with or without Vanilla Dream Top. Sparkling Green Apple Energy: Juicy Granny Smith apple purée, club soda, and approximately 80mg of plant-derived caffeine, plus L-theanine and 100% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin B-12.

Juicy Granny Smith apple purée, club soda, and approximately 80mg of plant-derived caffeine, plus L-theanine and 100% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin B-12. Vine & Walnut Autumn Blend: An ode to the very first Peet's coffeebar: a limited edition, medium roast blend. Fall abundance of grounding body, fresh fruit, and warm cinnamon inspired by the flavors of the season.

Beginning October 5, Peet's will keep the fall flavor momentum going with two limited-time beverages available through November 3, bringing new seasonal twists to coffeebars nationwide:

Iced Pumpkin Matcha Latte with Vanilla Dream Top: Mighty Leaf® Matcha, cold milk, a splash of pumpkin pie flavor, and creamy Vanilla Dream Top, served over ice. Available 10/5–11/3.

Mighty Leaf® Matcha, cold milk, a splash of pumpkin pie flavor, and creamy Vanilla Dream Top, served over ice. Available 10/5–11/3. Pumpkin Cold Brew with Vanilla Dream Top: Creamy Vanilla Dream Top, bold and juicy Baridi Cold Brew, and a splash of pumpkin flavor served over ice. Available 10/5–11/3.

Rounding out the Fall Menu, Peet's is introducing three new seasonal food offerings inspired by the flavors of autumn, as well as a returning favorite, the Cardamom Morning Bun. Whether Peetniks are looking for a quick snack, a satisfying breakfast, or a hearty lunch, the lineup delivers comforting flavors throughout the day:

NEW Pumpkin Bread: A seasonal staple, each slice is richly spiced and topped with cream cheese icing.

A seasonal staple, each slice is richly spiced and topped with cream cheese icing. NEW Mini Bacon Biscuit Bite: A toasted mini biscuit with savory crispy bacon and a spread of bright harvest

A toasted mini biscuit with savory crispy bacon and a spread of bright harvest NEW Home Harvest Pretzwich: Sweet and spicy cranberry jalapeño chicken sausage, fontina cheese, served on a warm pretzel bun with savory & herbaceous "Thanksgiving" spread.

Sweet and spicy cranberry jalapeño chicken sausage, fontina cheese, served on a warm pretzel bun with savory & herbaceous "Thanksgiving" spread. Cardamom Morning Bun: A returning favorite featuring warming spices of cinnamon and cardamom swirled into croissant pastry.

Peet's Fall Menu is available now for a limited time in Coffeebars and on the Peetnik Rewards app.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.