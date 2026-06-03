PEET'S COFFEE LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR ITS FIRST-EVER "CHIEF PLAYLIST OFFICER" TO BEAT AMERICA'S 3PM SLUMP

Winner receives a trip to see four days of the world's best music in Chicago, becoming Peet's official Middle Ground music curator. Contest announced alongside new summer menu designed to power the entire day.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee is turning America's daily 3PM slump into a literal movement with the launch of a nationwide search for its first-ever Chief Playlist Officer tasked with curating a reset playlist, helping people power through the dreaded afternoon crash. The contest celebrates the national rollout of Peet's new Half-Caff blend, Middle Ground, and launches alongside the brand's new summer coffeebar menu featuring Sparkling Energy Drinks and Protein Oat Lattes designed for the modern era of energy management.

Peet's is officially opening applications for the most coveted role of the summer: Chief Playlist Officer (PRNewsfoto/PEET'S COFFEE INC.) Peet’s Coffee is turning America’s daily 3PM slump into a movement with the launch of a nationwide search for its first-ever Chief Playlist Officer (PRNewsfoto/PEET'S COFFEE INC.) Introducing Peet’s Summer Menu Energy Management Options (PRNewsfoto/PEET'S COFFEE INC.)

The First-Ever Search for Peet's "CHIEF PLAYLIST OFFICER":

Afternoon sleepiness is REAL and comes from a combination of factors, including the body's natural internal rhythms and evolutionary patterns developed over time in humans. "The morning coffee ritual to set the day's rhythm is well established— but the 3PM crash is when people also need a boost," said Kristina Roach, V.P. of Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "With our new half-caff offering, Middle Ground, we wanted to create a more balanced coffee occasion that helps people recharge and keep their momentum with less caffeine. The search for a Chief Playlist Officer let us introduce our new coffee alongside, another science-backed remedy to restore energy- music."

To celebrate the launch, Peet's is officially opening applications for the most coveted role of the summer: CHIEF PLAYLIST OFFICER. The coffee brand is calling on music-loving coffee drinkers nationwide to submit their ultimate "Middle Ground Mix" — a personally curated playlist designed to turn up the energy, sharpen focus, and provide a soundtrack for the final hours of the workday. Music as a source of motivation is backed by research showing that listening to music can consistently reduce mental fatigue and help limit performance decline.

Americans are increasingly looking for smarter ways to recharge — without over-caffeinating. Middle Ground, Peet's new Half-Caff blend has been crafted to deliver smooth, balanced energy with less caffeine and all the flavor. Peet's mastery includes perfecting a precise balance of high-quality, water-processed decaf Colombian beans with regular beans from Brazil. This careful sourcing and blending delivers a full-flavored, specialty coffee experience with less caffeine — meeting the growing demand for more mindfully moderate coffee consumption without sacrificing taste.

Beginning today, June 3 through June 30, entrants across the U.S.* can officially "apply" online at www.peetscpo.com for the chance to become Peet's first-ever "Chief Playlist Officer" — the honorary role dedicated to helping America power through the 3PM crash with the perfect afternoon soundtrack.

To apply, entrants must submit:

Their ultimate afternoon "Middle Ground Mix" playlist designed to recharge energy and boost momentum during the 3PM slump

A short explanation sharing why they deserve the title of Peet's "Chief Playlist Officer" and "Head of Half-Caff"

Applicants will also share the one song that always gets them moving whenever it comes on and why, with Peet's to reveal the top three songs across all entrants.

Grand Prize Experience

One grand prize winner will officially earn the title of Peet's first-ever Chief Playlist Officer and receive an all-expenses-paid trip1 with a guest to Chicago to see this summer's top acts, including Olivia Dean, Charlie XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae, John Summit, and more. The winning playlist will be featured as the official 3PM in-coffeebar soundtrack nationwide across Peet's locations.

Introducing Peet's Summer Menu Energy Management Options

Peet's is unveiling a new lineup of limited-time beverages designed to fuel summer days. Cold, refreshing sparkling options, along with Peet's richest iced lattes, offer caffeine and protein, offering new morning rituals, afternoon boosts, or a jumpstart to a workout any time of day.

Sparkling Energy Drinks Made with plant-derived caffeine via Monin Brilliance, these beverages deliver a refreshing boost:

Sparkling Strawberry Energy — Tangy-sweet strawberry purée with sparkling club soda and plant-derived caffeine

— Tangy-sweet strawberry purée with sparkling club soda and plant-derived caffeine Sparkling Watermelon Energy — Candy-bright watermelon flavor with sparkling club soda and plant-derived caffeine

Protein Oat Lattes

Protein Banana Cold Brew Oat Latte — Creamy and dreamy with a double scoop of whey protein, banana purée, oat milk, and cold brew. Approx. 30g of protein.

— Creamy and dreamy with a double scoop of whey protein, banana purée, oat milk, and cold brew. Approx. 30g of protein. Protein Banana Matcha Oat Latte — Our richest protein latte yet, with two scoops of whey protein, banana purée, oat milk, and ceremonial-grade matcha. Approx. 30g of protein.

Peet's summer menu will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time from June 3 through August 18.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X, Instagram and Facebook.

1 No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents 18+. Void where prohibited. "All-expenses-paid" trip subject to official rules and includes only those costs expressly stated therein. Additional expenses are the responsibility of the winner. See full Official Rules at www.peetscpo.com

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.