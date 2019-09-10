PEF Services Launches ViewPoint™

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services, a leading fund administrator for Alternative Investment Managers, today announced the availability of ViewPoint™, an innovative and proprietary, next-generation investor portal designed specifically for Private Capital investors. PEF Services developed this portal in response to our clients and their investors who indicate that one of the greatest challenges for the Private Capital industry – and one of the greatest opportunities – centers on transparency.

ViewPoint delivers the interactive, data-driven experience sophisticated investors expect, including:

Advanced Data Visualization

Detailed Self-Service Performance Reporting

Real-time Access to Underlying Data

Workflow-driven, Secure Document Delivery

The alternative asset class has matured and so have investor expectations. While an added layer of oversight is one of the most compelling reasons for Limited Partners to seek out funds that are administered by a third party, the enhanced technology that a reputable fund administrator brings to the table has become equally important. Self-service CFO reporting portals for General Partners and investor portals that combine detailed fund performance data along with document delivery for their Limited Partners, provide the access to the actionable information they require.

"The growing number of investors who are no longer satisfied with investor portals that are limited to document storage and delivery represent a significant underserved group of professionals," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, Chief Executive Officer and President, PEF Services LLC. "We developed ViewPoint for our clients and their investors that are looking for a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the books and records of the fund."

With ViewPoint, investors can drill down into data specific to their individual commitments, contributions, distributions, capital accounts, and fund performance. Additionally, they can access interactive dashboards to see fund details, including vintage year, fund strategy, total commitment, unfunded commitment, and a complete range of performance metrics, including DPI, RVPI, TVPI, and IRR and investment exposure charts by industry and region. Moreover, investors can export information to Excel for further analysis and reporting.

"ViewPoint enables General Partners to differentiate their service and demonstrate the highest levels of transparency and professionalism to their Limited Partners," commented Hank Boggio, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer, PEF Services LLC. "ViewPoint validates PEF's business strategy and vision by delivering the digital experience investors demand, while freeing fund managers to focus on value creation."

Watch the video and download the brochure to learn more about ViewPoint. Read this white paper to learn more about Private Capital Performance Reporting.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBIC. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, reduce and control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

Press Contact

Laura Hills

VP, Marketing

PEF Services

212.203.4685 x180

laura.hills@pefservices.com

SOURCE PEF Services

Related Links

http://www.pefservices.com

