PEF Services Nominated For Global Custodian Editor's Choice Award

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services, a leading fund administrator for Alternative Investment Managers, today announced that it has been selected by Global Custodian as a nominee for one of its 30th Anniversary Industry Leaders Awards. PEF Services will be considered in Global Custodian's Editors' Choice 'One to Watch' award category which honors fund administrators considered as rapidly-emerging players.

Global Custodian is a leading magazine covering the international securities services business. Global Custodian publishes relevant news stories in each of the areas covered in the magazine: custody, fund administration, market infrastructure (CSDs, CCPs and global STP solutions), securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and securities industry technology.

"The Global Custodian 'One to Watch' nominees are selected based on a combination of growth over the past 12 months, customer feedback, interesting and innovative projects as well as product offerings," commented Jonathan Watkins, Managing Editor, Global Custodian. "We are delighted to include PEF Services among the nominees to be recognized at our New York Industry Leaders awards ceremony on November 7th."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types including a buyout, growth, venture, distressed debt, mezzanine, real estate, energy, co-investment, SPVs, and fund of funds.

"We are honored to be nominated by Global Custodian for this prestigious award," said Anne Anquillare, Chief Executive Officer and President, PEF Services LLC. "This recognition underscores the value that PEF delivers to alternative investment funds faced with increased demands from regulators and investors by providing an efficient and transparent back office built on our experience, thought leadership, and commitment."

PEF's approach to fund administration brings together exceptional teams, proven processes, and leading technology to ensure optimal efficiency, responsiveness, and value in every client engagement.

"PEF Services has welcomed a significant number of new private capital firms to our family of clients over the past 12 months," commented Hank Boggio, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer, PEF Services LLC. "These firms joined PEF to achieve greater efficiencies, scale their operations and provide exceptional service to their investors."

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, reduce and control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

