PEF Services Promotes Client Services Team Members to Managing Directors

WEST ORANGE, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services, a leading fund administrator for Alternative Investment Managers, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Emily Chen and Delphine Jones, CPA to Managing Directors within the firm's Client Services group, reporting to PEF Chief Operating Officer Beth Manzi. Ms. Chen and Ms. Jones each lead PEF Client Services teams responsible for the relationships and services provided to PEF clients including fund accounting, financial reporting and SBIC compliance, and investor services for PEF's clients and their investors.

Emily Chen, Managing Director, Client Services

Emily Chen's career includes over 15 years' experience in alternative asset fund administration. In addition to managing accounting and reporting services, Emily's team is responsible for PEF's fund accounting technology platform, Investran. Prior to joining PEF, she worked as a Vice President at Citi Hedge Fund Services, where she played an instrumental role in the administration of several hedge funds by overseeing a team of accountants and the accounting process. Prior to Citi, Emily worked as a Fund Accountant at Derivatives Portfolio Management (DPM Mellon, LLC).) Emily holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Psychology from Rutgers University.

Delphine Jones, CPA, Managing Director, Client Services

Delphine Jones' career includes more than 25 years of investment fund experience with more than 10 years concentrating on alternative investments. Ms. Jones has industry expertise in funds with complex fund structures (fund of funds, master-feeder, and co-investments), mezzanine debt funds, GAAP reporting, vendor management and private equity controller functions. Prior to joining PEF Services in 2014, Delphine was the CFO of the Prudential Capital Group, overseeing the accounting, reporting, and financial forecasting of the business unit and the accounting and administration of its private mezzanine debt funds. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Syracuse University's Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

"We are delighted to announce Emily and Delphine's promotions which reflect their years of service to PEF and their accomplishments in delivering world-class fund administration services that meet and exceed our clients' needs and expectations," said Beth Manzi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Services. "These strategic roles broaden our Client Services leadership team, support our growth initiatives and underscore our ongoing commitments to deliver high value, high touch services to the General Partners and Limited Partners we serve."

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a 17-year track record of delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBIC. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, reduce and control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

