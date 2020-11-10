PEF Services Provides Expert Commentary On Private Equity Fees & Expenses

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, provides expert commentary on the latest Private Funds CFO Fees and Expenses Survey 2020. The PEF Services commentary is included in the comprehensive results recently published in the latest issue of Private Funds CFO.

For the past several years, regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission have increasingly focused on fee and expense violations in private equity. To shed light on these issues and to provide GPs with a benchmark, Private Funds CFO has again partnered with PEF Services, Troutman Pepper and Withum to survey CFOs and industry professionals to ask about their current fees and expenses practices. Conducted as a biennial survey, their responses provide key insights into steps the industry has taken towards a more transparent approach to this challenging area.

"As this is the fourth time we've conducted this biennial survey, some interesting trends have begun to emerge," commented Chase Collum, Special Projects Editor, PEI Media. "Management firms are paying a lower percentage of correction costs and penalties incurred after SEC examinations, and the cost of fund administration is more commonly paid for by the funds themselves than it had been in previous years."

Investors continue to express concerns about fees paid to private capital fund managers. And while carried interest clearly aligns with performance for investors, management fees are more contentious. But, how does a firm operate without income? This obstacle is especially problematic for the next generation of managers who need a budget to attract talent and build infrastructure.

"This year's Fees and Expenses Survey confirms that viewing commitments to private equity as an expense management exercise can be detrimental," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, Chief Executive Officer and President of PEF Services. "Unless investors and GPs can both understand and easily explain/disclose information about management fees, they will be a constant source of pain for the industry and could dampen our industry's ability to foster the next generation of firms."

To read the full article, click here: Management fees are all about alpha and alignment.

