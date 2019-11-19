PEF Services Releases White Paper on Fund Administration Technology

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services, a leading fund administrator for Alternative Investment Managers, today announced the release of a new white paper entitled "Fund Administration Technology." Excel spreadsheets and paper processes are being replaced by state-of-the-art accounting, reporting, and analytics platforms that enable every type of fund strategy to be administered more efficiently, accurately, securely, and transparently. However, this transition can be a challenging one, and the best way forward isn't always clear.

Drawing on PEF's extensive fund administration expertise, and knowledge on the subject of fund administration technology and performance reporting, this white paper highlights how General Partners (GPs) can benchmark their digital maturity, evaluate their technology requirements, and select the options that best meet their internal requirements and investor expectations. It covers:

Benchmarking technology adoption

Evolving expectations surrounding Investor Reporting

New reporting standards and strengthening security

A checklist for firms evaluating fund administration technology and platforms

For those that are adopting new technologies to replace manual and spreadsheet-based processes, areas such as fund accounting and investor reporting top the list.

"Just as investors expect greater visibility into fund performance, GP CFOs now seek on-demand, transparent access to their accounting data, including all financial statements, with the ability to drill down to transaction level detail," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, CEO and President, PEF Services LLC. "Dashboard technologies make this type of data available on demand in a format that's highly visual and easy to consume."

Spurred on by the realities of narrower margins, higher investor expectations, and more complex reporting requirements, GPs are increasingly turning to technology to help the back office keep pace. While the adoption of fund administration technology is accelerating, many GPs—and even some 3rd party fund administration firms—still rely on manual processes to administer funds.

"Digital vulnerability is a very real threat for the alternative asset community, and many fund managers struggle to protect themselves and their investors," commented Hank Boggio, Chief Revenue Officer, PEF Services LLC. "GPs need to carefully evaluate the options in order to make a wise investment that aligns with their business goals and realities."

This paper is directed to the General Partners interested in learning about the adoption of fund accounting technology and investor reporting technologies. Performance reporting was the subject of a recent webinar entitled "Private Equity Performance Reporting Hot Topics and the 2020 GIPS® Standards."

This white paper is the latest in a series in support of PEF's commitment to deliver valuable thought leadership content.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

