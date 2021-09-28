PEF Services Releases White Paper on the Future of Private Capital Fund Services

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC (PEF), a CSC company and a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the release of a new white paper "The Future of Private Capital Fund Services." During the first tense months of the pandemic, private equity managers and investors alike collectively held their breath as the financial markets went into a freefall. More than a year later, a sense of confidence in the private markets has returned and a new wave of fundraising activity is gathering on the horizon. The report examines the roadmap that helps managers transform their fundraising potential. It includes a 'Readiness Toolkit' with useful templates.

At a time when both market volatility and private equity performance is high, investors are looking beyond gross returns and making investment decisions based on a broader set of factors that encompass risk mitigation and the investment experience as well as ultimate returns. Decision points include consideration of a GP's operational efficiency and resilience as well as the quality of communications and reporting they offer. The paper outlines the following 'best practices' and offers a specific roadmap toolkit:

Staying ahead in a rapidly recovering market including the calculation of the Sharpe Ratio

The new back-office fundamentals

A roadmap to back-office readiness

A comprehensive "Readiness Toolkit" including:

including: Front-office pre-session questionnaire



Back-office pre-session questionnaire



Kick-off session agenda



Sample investor survey



Vendor evaluation checklist



Roadmap session agenda

Just as GPs implement a roadmap for the front office ahead of every fundraise, they need to develop a roadmap for back-office readiness and fund services excellence in order to ensure that they are ready to respond to the needs and priorities of investors.

"Everyone recognizes we're in the midst of some monumental changes for the private equity industry, and it's going to bring new challenges which can present fund managers with a huge opportunity to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, Head of CSC U.S. Fund Services. "The tools are already out there. The GPs that take advantage of them, are positioned for great success."

Click here to download The Future of Private Capital Fund Services which includes the Readiness Toolkit. It is the latest in a series in support of PEF's commitment to deliver valuable thought leadership content.

About PEF

PEF sets the standard in providing high-value, high-touch fund administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a nearly 20-year track record of delivering best-in-class solutions to funds and general partnerships, including equity, debt, venture, emerging managers, real estate, debt, fund of funds, co-investment, SPVs, and SBICs. Additionally, the firm focuses on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. For more information, please visit pefservices.com.

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are―and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

