PEF Services Successfully Completes SOC 1 Type 2 Audit Examination

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the successful completion of its ninth annual SSAE 18, System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1, Type 2 audit examination, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) attestation standards. PEF Services undergoes this comprehensive audit every year to insure that its practices and controls meet or exceed industry standards.

The examination is a comprehensive and in-depth review of a service organization's controls and tests of their operating effectiveness. Companies that successfully complete an annual SOC 1 examination can demonstrate a substantially higher level of security assurance and operational visibility than those that have not completed the examination.

"The successful completion of our ninth SOC 1 Type 2 examination provides our clients with an additional level of confidence in the operational controls we employ to safeguard their data and provide them with accurate and timely reporting," said Beth Manzi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Services LLC. "Undergoing this rigorous audit reinforces our steadfast commitment to maintain excellence at all levels of our fund administration operations."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments including buyout, venture, debt, real estate, co-investment, SPVs, and fund of funds. PEF's services include fund accounting, financial reporting, administration and compliance, capital management, AML/KYC investor services, treasury services, SBIC fund services, Limited Partner Administration, consulting and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"Clients are increasingly aware of the need for a service organization to maintain the highest industry standards for security, reliability, and accuracy of data," said Hank Boggio, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer of PEF Services LLC. "We are pleased to achieve this level of confidence and integrity in our internal systems and controls as the needs and security of our clients and their investors remain our highest priority."

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

